For more than 150 years, the Buhr family farm has been based in the shadow of what is now the cathedral in the corn — the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville. The Buhr farm was started in 1871 — Ulysses S. Grant was president, the first Major League Baseball game was played and the Great Chicago Fire devastated the Windy City. The church would be founded three years later, with some of the Buhr ancestors among the founders. One of their descendants, Russell Buhr, explains the family farm operation.
How long has your family been farming?
Farming in the Buhr family dates back to 1871, when my great-grandfather, Jann Buhr, purchased our homestead from the railroad. In 2021, we were recognized at the Illinois State Fair as a sesquicentennial farming family, meaning we have worked the same farm ground for 150 years. In 1973, I began my own operation while also working as a mechanic for the local implement dealers.
Where is your farm operation?
Our heritage farm is located three-quarters of a mile east of Flatville. We are proud to still base our operation on the same ground as our family did 150 years ago. As Gordy Hannagan used to say, we are farming in the shadow of the Flatville church steeple. Our ancestors are also some of the original founding members of Immanuel Lutheran Church from 1874, where we still worship today. We are very blessed and fortunate to have raised our family, and now our grandchildren, in the shadows of the church. We also have acreage outside of Flatville and Royal, while Andy recently added a farm in rural Fithian.
What does your farming operation consist of?
Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
For the past 50 years, we have been solely grain farmers: corn and soybeans. Previously, our family also had livestock: cattle, hogs, chickens and sheep.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Years ago, I worked the ground with my dad, Sief, and my brother, Steve. Dad retired in 1987, so Steve and I continued on the family farm together. Today, our main work contributors are myself and my son, Andy, while my grandson, Max, recently began running the auger wagon for us during harvest. Our operation supports my wife, Marilyn, and myself, as well as my son Andy, his wife, Missy, and their two children, Max (11) and Annie (9).
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
I am a co-chairman for the Half Century of Progress Show, which is held every other year. I am also the drainage commissioner for Spoon River. My wife, Marilyn, is recently retired from Gifford State Bank. My son, Andy, is the vice president of ag lending at the Gifford State Bank and is also the Compromise Township supervisor. About 10 years ago, he started a fabrication shop, Flatland Design and Fabrication, where he builds pulling tractors. My daughter-in-law, Missy, is the new Ag in the Classroom literacy coordinator for the Vermilion County Farm Bureau. My daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Brad, and their two daughters, Ella and Adi, live in Norman, Okla. Michelle is a second-grade teacher while Brad works for the University of Oklahoma.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
There have been many changes from two- and four-row to 16- and 24-row equipment. The technology in seed traits — herbicides that once worked and then herbicide weed resistance. Other major changes include the neighborhoods. What was once a farming homestead now are houses without farms attached. A lot of the area has changed from farm living to country living.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
We have it all! Case IH, International, John Deere, Ford, Versatile, Massey Ferguson, Minneapolis Moline and Kinze.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
It is a great way to raise a family and teach our children good work ethics. It is great knowing we are instilling important values into our next generations. The harder you work, the more you get ahead in life.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
To lessen the big swings in the markets, price of inputs, cost of machinery and rising taxes. No matter what type of business a person owns, it should be able to be passed down to future generations without huge financial ramifications.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
We enjoy each season and the work associated with them. Spring: getting the crops in the ground. Summer: tractor shows, county fairs, tractor pulls. Fall: beautiful weather and harvest. Winter: plenty of time in the shop preparing for the upcoming year. But the best part is the amount of time I get to spend with my family and knowing I am able to be a big part of their life.