Few people shopping for groceries give much thought to where the food came from, the work it took to produce it or who did the work. Still, helping to feed the world is a satisfying feeling. So says Aimee Chandler, whose family is our Farm Family of the Week.
How long has your family been farming?
Chandler Family Farms has been an entity for about five years. It consists of brothers Greg and Philip Chandler and their spouses, Aimee and Beth Chandler, respectively, who created it after taking on ground of their own. Previously, Greg and Philip had both been helping their dad (Mike Chandler) and grandfather (Louis Chandler) in their operation.
Another thing to note is that Greg and Aimee’s oldest daughter, Addyson, just graduated from high school and will be attending Illinois State University in the fall, majoring in agribusiness.
Where is your farm operation?
The farm operates out of Buckley, but farm ground is spread from Onarga to Roberts to Cissna Park.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
The farm consists of mostly corn and soybeans with a bit of wheat from time to time. Cover crops are also utilized. Greg and Aimee and their family raise show pigs in the spring and summertime. Philip and Beth’s family has a small group of chickens and breed hunting dogs.
How many people in the family does it support?
Two families make a living off the farm, but many have other jobs to supplement income.
Do you have any family members also working other jobs?
Greg works excavation jobs such as field tile and drainage work when time allows. Most days, the farm is his main job. Aimee works as a math teacher at Iroquois West High School. Philip works full time as an area business leader for Bevant Seeds.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Technology has become a significant part of agriculture in the past several years. The introduction to cover crops, changes in tillage practices, the importance of different marketing strategies are a few of the things that we have seen change in agriculture.
Your equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
Most equipment is blue (New Holland) with a little green sprinkled here and there.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
It is something that the whole family can get involved with. The farming way of life is a family lifestyle like no other. Meals in the fields, kids riding or helping on the farm leading to learning, cooperation (among family and community) are big parts of the lifestyle that are rewarding. It is a great feeling to know that you are doing your part to keep this world going by feeding others. Every year you see your product through from start to finish — from seed to a harvested crop.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
The perceived image of what farming used to be — think American Gothic — to what it truly is, sitting in high-tech equipment, collecting and using data to get better each year. There are so many misconceptions about agriculture that need to be dispelled — GMOs are bad, spraying chemicals hurts the food we are putting into our body, antibiotics are found in the meat we eat, etc.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Each of us has a different favorite time. For some, it is the fall harvest and seeing the crop come in. For others, it is the first emerging seedings in the field.
How much of an impact have higher inputs and soaring fuel prices had on your operation?
They have had a significant impact on the bottom line. Higher inputs have made marketing decisions more important. Tracking and locking in input prices has also become very important.
Do you find that because of higher costs, farmers are having to farm more acreage to make ends meet?
We do not believe that this is true. The older generation tends to retire, and the younger generations cut costs in other places, because if you aren’t profitable on 1 acre, you are not going to be profitable on 100 acres.