Farm family of the week | The Churches of rural Catlin
Scott Church doesn’t hesitate when asked about his favorite time of year to be on the farm. It’s coming up: harvest.
Church, who is part of a Vermilion County farm operation that dates to before the Civil War, answers our questions in this week’s entry.
How long has your family been farming?
My family has been farming in the Catlin area since the early 1800s. William Alexander Church and William Jasper Church were brothers who started farming near Catlin and died prior to the Civil War. We are a fifth-generation operation. Grandson Ian will be the sixth-generation farmer whenever he joins the operation.
Where is your farm operation?
Our base farm and shop location is 2 miles southwest of Catlin. However we do not live on the farm. We farm in Vermilion, Champaign and Edgar counties.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
My dad, William “Bill” Church, raised registered Black Angus cattle when I was young. In 1967, a tornado hit the cattle barn, destroying it and killing some cattle. Dad decided to exit the cattle business and concentrate only on grain production from that point forward. My dad had a reputation of being an excellent producer and a perfectionist. We have tried to follow that same path, only on a much-larger scale. Our operation grows all center-field food-grade corn for Bunge and non-GMO soybeans.
Do any family members who are part of the farm operation also work other jobs?
My son, Jared, and I are the two lead family members of the operation ever since he started farming in the late ’90s. We employ my son-in-law and two other full-time staff members.
My wife, Jeanie, has played a large role over the years as parts chaser and preparer of in-field meals, and she helps move the crews from location to location, especially during harvest. Jared’s wife, Jennifer, will lend a hand with in-field meals, but she stays busy raising their four kids.
Even our daughter, Darcy Shepherd, who is the guidance counselor at Salt Fork High School, will pitch in on occasion.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
My dad had me plowing at 10 years old with a 1952 John Deere A pulling a three-bottom plow that used a trip rope. We still have Dad’s Model A, which has been fully restored. I’ve transitioned from that 52-horsepower Model A over the decades to a technology-laden, GPS-guided, 640-horsepower John Deere Quad track.
Machinery size has grown nearly out of control right along with the cost of equipment. My dad told me he started planting early in his career with a two-row planter. We pull 80-foot-wide planters now.
I have seen the seasons change over my tenure as well. Our planting-window time frames seem to be much more condensed now than when I was young.
Grain marketing has definitely changed and gotten much more difficult. I can remember going to the elevator with my dad, and corn would be up or down a half-cent a bushel in a trading day. Sometimes, if you held your corn until summer, you might get a dime more per bushel than during the fall. Now we have these algorithm-driven hedge funds that can move the markets up or down 75 cents per bushel in one trading day. For the operations that have several hundred thousand bushels on hand, it can create huge income volatility on a daily basis. It’s turned from grain marketing to risk management.
Farm size has increased dramatically over the decades as well. Unfortunately, as farms have gotten larger over the decades, we have lost the sense of good farming neighbors. It’s much more greed-driven and cutthroat than it was when I first started. Some would rather bloviate over the number of acres farmed than farm profitability. To me, that’s a black eye on the ag community.
Your equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
Lean, green and mean, of course. I didn’t know there was any other color. Hah! My grandfather Herman Church and his farming brothers were all John Deere users as well. Generations of loyalty.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Today’s farms can be extremely stressful and full of high risk. At times, farming isn’t for the faint of heart. But it is a lifestyle that has to be in your veins in order to succeed at it. Being your own boss has its merits. But to me, the challenge of beating Mother Nature and growing record yields is what drives us.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
I’d love to remove the weather risk that we are challenged with annually. I would be a lot less stressed.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
I enjoy harvest time to reap the benefits of your labor. Harvest is a marathon, and spring planting is a sprint. I’ve never liked spring planting in all the years I’ve farmed.
How much of an impact have higher inputs and soaring fuel prices had on your operation?
Higher inputs have made us watch every penny much closer. We are using a spreadsheet called Profit Manager that is extremely good, pinpointing exactly to the cent what it costs us to grow a crop per bushel. We know precisely where our break-even points are. By using this tool, we know where we can shave off dollars without shaving yield.
We have decided to use more vertical tillage this fall rather than deep chiseling as in the past. It will save us huge man hours, machine hours and fuel.
Do you find that because of higher costs, farmers are forced to farm more acreage to make ends meet?
You don’t have to try to farm more acres trying to combat higher input costs. In fact, during inflationary times like these, it opens you up to even greater risk. It’s about creating more profit per acre, not more acres driven over.
— DAVE HINTON