Having your children grow up on the farm and getting them involved is a good way to raise them in the way that they should go — teaching a solid work ethic, responsibility and the importance of family. It’s something John Coffin, patriarch of the Coffin family farm, values highly.
How long has your family been farming?
Our grandpa started farming after returning from World War II. Our dad, Ken, farmed alongside him up until his passing; then he took over the farming. My brother and I are the third generation of our family to farm. We began helping dad on the farm when we were young. After dad’s passing in 2020, we took over the farm operation.
How and why did your family come to this area, and from where?
The Coffins came from England to Nantucket and eventually to East Central Illinois.
Where is your operation?
Our main operation is in Rantoul, but includes the surrounding areas of Ludlow, Dewey, Dillsburg and Thomasboro.
What does it consist of?
We plant corn and soybeans.
How many family members does it support?
It supports John and his wife, Regina, and their sons, Tate, Clayton and Spencer; Josh and his wife, Rachel, and their children, Baylee, Lydia, Grant and a baby boy due in August; as well as their mother, Susan. Farming takes the whole family to make it work — whether it’s making meals, moving equipment, picking up parts, bringing seed or helping in the field. You just pitch in where needed. It also supports our landlords.
Are any family members also working other jobs?
John and Josh drive semis in the off season for Coffin Trucking. John’s wife, Regina, works part-time as a dental hygienist.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
The size of the equipment we use today has changed drastically from when we began helping Dad on the farm. Technology has also brought a whole new dynamic to the way we farm.
Your farm equipment; green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
Red.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Farming gives you a sense of gratification. So much of farming is out of your control. You have to trust God for rain and good weather and pray that the crops will yield well. We enjoy being able to have our kids and wives come out while we work. Teaching the kids how to farm and work hard is something we hope they carry on with them in whatever they decide to do.
If you could change one thing, what would it be?
Fewer government regulations.
What is the best time of year to be on the farm?
Harvest! You finally get to see what all the planning and hours of work produces.
What other activities does your family enjoy?
John enjoys volunteering on the Rantoul Fire Department and camping with the family. Josh likes to hunt, and the whole family enjoys hiking and fishing together. The family is also involved in their local church.