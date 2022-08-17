Farm Family of the Week | The Cotters of Fisher
A day off? What’s that? So says Todd Cotter, who confides that having livestock is a 365-day-a-year job. Maybe that’s one reason many farmers don’t raise livestock anymore. But Cotter said despite the work, it’s rewarding. He answers the questions in this week’s edition of Farm Family of the Week.
Where is your farm operation, what does it consist of, and how long have you been farming?
The Cotter family farm is a livestock operation located south of Fisher. Comprised currently of sheep, meat goats, rabbits and beef cattle, the operation’s roots go back many years. It began in the mid-1970s as I began my 4-H career and later FFA. I started with rabbits and beef cattle and added the sheep as I entered high school.
Currently, we raise registered Hampshire and Southdown sheep along with Boer goats, several breeds of rabbits and recently got back into the cattle business with the purchase of a Charolais beef cow. We also have a small amount of acreage that we use to produce hay for the animals. Livestock farming is a 365-day-a-year job because the animals don’t take time off. When people ask, “Why do you continue to do this?” I usually respond, “I don’t raise livestock. The livestock have raised my family.” Kim and I always knew we wanted to raise our family in the rural lifestyle. The livestock operation has helped us raise our children with a great sense of responsibility and the proper work ethic. The kids grew up taking care of the animals and enjoyed showing them as 4-H and FFA projects.
Do you have any family members also working other jobs?
Currently, we all work outside of the farm. I manage Stout’s Building Services, and Kim works in the Information Technology Department at Carle. Our oldest son, Nick, teaches agriculture at Rantoul High School and is an FFA adviser. He lives with his wife, Karson, and daughters, Ava and Lyla, in Fisher. Our younger son, Kaleb, lives in Urbana and works as an epoxy floor technician at Stout’s Building Services. Both sons are graduates of the University of Illinois. Our daughter, Lacey, is studying ag business at Parkland College, focusing on precision farming. She has an internship with Valent in Seymour.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Along with the technology, farming is an ever-changing industry. Not only do we see so many changes in crop farming, but in the livestock industry as well. Over the years, we have seen a lot of changes with record keeping, equipment and the production of our livestock. Examples include such things as how the use of artificial insemination and embryo transfer have become more efficient and widely used along with blood typing to select for traits in our livestock.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
I would like to see a better understanding of agriculture within our community and the public. I feel a lot of people have the misconception of what is going on in agriculture as a whole. The average number of farmers is on a decline. We need to continue to manage our operations so we can grow more and more food for our ever-growing population. Everyone should know what it takes to put that food on our table.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Livestock farming continues to be rewarding for our ever-growing family. Since I started exhibiting my livestock back in 1975, my family up to today has not had a year where we didn’t show at some county, state or national shows. Exhibiting our livestock give us a chance to see how everything we do at our farm measures up to what others are doing. Growing up, my kids were always active in 4-H and FFA.
The kids have continued in my footsteps showing, and I hope the next generation of showmen will continue with our grandchildren. We are always working hard to promote and be an advocate for agriculture.
Our entire family is involved with the Fisher Community Fair. I serve as the president of the organization. Kim is the livestock secretary and on the Kids Day committee. Nick is the sheep superintendent and entertainment director. Kaleb is the rabbit show superintendent. Our daughter-in-law, Karson, is the fair’s social-media director and on the Kids Day committee. Lacey is on the Junior Fair Board and is the current Miss Fisher Fair Queen. She is having a great time representing the fair and promoting the entire fair industry.
We are always interested in helping others get their start in some type of livestock enterprise. We continue to help many 4-H and FFA youth and others with their livestock projects.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Winter/early spring is one of the most stressful, labor-intensive times of year and the most rewarding here on the farm. This is the time when we find out how everything we did all year pays off. It’s lambing time — having to wake in the middle of the night doing barn checks in the freezing weather; making sure mamas and babies are doing OK. And don’t forget, chipping ice from the water. This is the time of year when everything is the most physically trying, but is most rewarding when we just delivered a healthy set of twin lambs.
I would love to visit with anyone who just wants to know more about our farm and what we do. In conclusion, the farm life may not be for everyone, but I sure wouldn’t change it for anything.
DAVE HINTON