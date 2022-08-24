Farm Family of the Week | The Gadys of rural Sadorus
Farming is largely a family affair, and a great means of keeping a family together.
So says Kristy Gady, who is answering the questions in the latest edition of Farm Family of the Week.
How long has your family been farming?
The Gady family has been farming for close to 150 years. August Gaede (original spelling) and his wife, Maria, moved from Germany, built a house outside of Sadorus and began farming around 1881. Dave, Kristen and Dawson now live in this home, which has seen several additions throughout the years, and Dawson is the seventh generation to live here.
Where is your farm operation?
Gady Farms operates out of rural Sadorus and farms ground in the Sadorus and Tolono areas.
What does your operation consist of?
Corn and soybeans.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
The operation supports two families: parents Brenda and Kenny and son Dave and his family, which includes wife Kristen and son Dawson. Kristen and Dave also have two adult children, Emma Gady and Nolan Wallace, who are not active in the farm operation.
While not supported by the operation, sons Dan and Jim also help, and their children have helped throughout the years, as well.
Do you have members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
Currently, no one who is supported by the operation works off the farm.
Brenda and Kristen run errands, help move from field to field, provide food or do various other jobs as needed.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Farming equipment has changed drastically over the years, greatly increasing in size and adding more advanced technology.
Farming operations have also increased in size, with small family farms becoming less predominant.
Your equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
The main equipment is a mixture of both John Deere and Case IH.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Farming is great because it emphasizes the importance of family. Family members are able to work together and teach good work ethic to the next generation. Farming also allows for a flexible schedule (usually), so you don’t have to miss out on events or activities with children and grandchildren.
If you could change one thing about it, what would it be?
Like most farmers, we wish that we could control the weather and predict the markets.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Fall is the best time to be on the farm. Everyone loves riding in the combine, grain cart or semi and seeing the results of all the hard work.
How much of an impact have higher inputs and soaring fuel prices had on your operation?
These higher costs have caused us to cut back on fertilizer, become more conservative on fuel use and rebuild existing equipment instead of upgrading to newer machinery.
Do you find that because of higher costs, more acres are needed to make ends meet?
Yes, many farmers have to either grow or diversify their operations or find additional employment off the farm.
