Dirk and Derek Harms both knew they wanted to farm at a young age.
“He got us involved really early,” Dirk said of their father, Darius. “I would say I was 4 when we started. He had us pulling tractors in Royal when I was 4. It was like a Barnyard class. I pulled an International B, and Derek pulled an M John Deere.”
Derek is 47, and Dirk is 45. The brothers continue the family farming tradition as well as tractor pulling.
Dirk answers the questions here.
Where is your farm?
Our farm is located just south of Flatville.
How and why did your family come to this area, and where did they come from?
Our ancestors settled in this area and turned this ground into some of the best in the world.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
Our operation is mostly grain, but we have a few cattle around also.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
All together the farm supports 12 people.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
Audrey, my wife, is a registered nurse working at Carle hospital for 25 years.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Farming has changed a lot with technology and the ability to use traits and other things to increase yield potential.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Farming is a great occupation because you can see results from the work you put into it.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
The best time of year on the farm is harvest. That’s when you find out how well the things you did all year pay off in the end.
Please list other areas of interest your family is involved in.
We are both involved in the I & I tractor club, Half Century of Progress and tractor pulling.