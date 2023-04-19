The Hemingway farm dates back to the start of the Civil War. Since then, farms have gone from hard-scrabble small affairs to larger “more professional” operations. So says Robert Hemingway, the patriarch of the family farm in southeast Douglas County, near Hindsboro.
How long has your family been farming?
Since about 1860. I’ve been farming since spring of 1976; with my sons since 2005.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
Strictly grain. Corn, soybeans and occasionally wheat.
How many people in the family does it support?
Ten. My mother, Joyce, died Halloween night last year, at age 91. Jared, my middle son, is the boss and runs the farm. Joel, our youngest son, is single and lives and works here. Our oldest son, Jonathan, and his wife, Nakita, live in the northeast suburbs of Atlanta. They are working on starting a “cut flower” farm on a small acreage.
Are any family members also working other jobs?
In the off season, we do farm-drainage systems and earthmoving for soil- and wildlife-conservation projects. My other off-farm work is preaching some at our little country church at Kemp. My wife, Pam, is a teacher’s aide at Tuscola Grade School and will retire in May. Jared’s wife, Erin, has taught at Arcola Grade School in special education and elementary education.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
It’s become more professional (good and bad), fewer farmers, bigger equipment and easier/more stressful at the same time.
Your equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
Primarily red with a green planter and two green sprayers.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Other than the weather, when things go wrong, you know whom to blame! You get to spend a lot of time with God and learn to lean on him.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
To have not learned to fear the words “I’m from the government and I’m here to ‘hep’ YOU.”
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
The time when black ground is turning green.
How much of an impact have the higher inputs and soaring fuel prices had on your farm?
It’s been an aggravation, but things have worked out well with some good crop years and high commodity prices.
Do you find that because of higher costs, farmers are having to farm more acreage to make ends meet?
I’m not sure. To some extent, if a farmer is successful, he’ll probably have an opportunity to farm more acres.
— DAVE HINTON