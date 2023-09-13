The way Diane Hesterberg sees it, farmers are in partnership with the creator. And while the job is rarely routine and often unsure, it’s a rewarding experience that, most years, allows them to produce in abundance.
She answers the questions in this week’s installment.
How long has your family farmed?
We began farming in 1995.
Where is your operation?
Rural Penfield in Vermilion County.
How and why did your family come to this area, and from where?
Dan’s family has been in the Gifford area for several generations. Our third son is living in the farmhouse built by his great-grandparents and farming the land that has been in the Hesterberg family for many generations. Diane is from Pennsylvania. They met while Dan lived and worked in Pennsylvania for several years. We have four sons and one daughter. Our youngest son, Seth, and daughter, Elizabeth, are involved in our farming operation.
Dan’s father owned and operated Hesterberg Electric in Gifford for over 30 years. His father never farmed, but several of his uncles were farmers in the Gifford area.
We did not take over a family operation. We connected with John Dewey when John read an article in the local newspaper about Prairie Farmer’s Farm Connection program, which was attempting to link prospective farmers with retiring ones. John and Dan worked side by side for about a year before they agreed it was time to transfer management responsibilities. As far as we know, John and Dan are the only successful link connected with the program.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
Our farm is extremely diversified. On the crop side we raise corn, soybeans, small grains and hay. We have a large beef herd and sell direct to consumers through our farm store and online at sonrisefarms.net.
Our fourth son, Seth, works full time on the farm managing our organic and transitional crops. He also owns and operates Hesterberg Doodles (selling ethically bred Standard Goldendoodle puppies at
hesterbergdoodles.com) here on the farm.
Elizabeth owns and operates Flowered Cow Dairy LLC here on our farm. She has a small dairy herd of Jersey cows and sells raw pet milk, as well as raising chickens on pasture for meat and eggs. All these products are sold through our on-farm retail store.
How many family members does the operation support?
Four:
- Dan: Crop and beef production.
- Diane: Office and farm store manager, web designer and marketing.
- Seth: Crop production, Hesterberg Doodles.
- Elizabeth: Flowered Cow Dairy.
Are any family members also working other jobs?
Our oldest son lives in Denver, Colo., and works for United Airlines. Our second son farms with his father-in-law in the Watseka area and co-owns Hesterberg Brothers with our third son. Hesterberg Brothers specializes in excavation and farm drainage. In addition to the excavation business, our third son farms independently.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Farm consolidation is the biggest change that we have seen. Many smaller family farms are being swallowed up by larger operations. We still farm the same number of acres that we began with, but we have learned how to add unique products into our operation that has made it possible for our farm to support more people.
Your equipment: Red (Case IH), green (John Deere) or other?
We began with red, but now have equipment of many colors.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Farming gives us the independence we enjoy and the opportunity to work together as a family. We have always tried to work with God’s creation, not against it.
If you could change one thing, what would it be?
Uncertainty. Farming is filled with a lot of uncertainty and risk: weather, yields, insects, sickness in the animals, etc. But if everything was certain and easy, we wouldn’t have to trust God. As farmers, we realize that every harvest, plant or animal inevitably belongs to God. It is our job to faithfully tend the soil and livestock, but the outcome cannot be forced; it can only happen through the Lord’s providence.
hat’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Every season has its beauty, but fall is probably our favorite.
— DAVE HINTON