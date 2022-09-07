Farm Family of the week | The Hudsons of rural Urbana
“It’s all where your head and your heart are,” said Cecil Hudson on what makes farming such a good vocation. For Hudson, his head and heart are with farming, which is more than a job. It’s a way of life.
How long has your family been farming?
I am a fifth-generation farmer dating back to the 1860s. I’m currently living in my great-great- granddad’s house.
Where is your farm operation?
We are located just a few miles southeast of Urbana, almost directly between Urbana and Sidney.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
We are strictly corn and soybeans and no livestock now, but on the home farmstead here we have a wedding venue where we host weddings every weekend, which is managed by our son, Dan. Every wedding day you can see our tractor at the corner of Windsor Road and 1800 East holding the wedding sign pointing in the direction of our farm.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Just my wife and I.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
So far, I am the only one farming.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Corn and soybean hybrid advancement is just amazing at how they have improved from when I started farming. But when I started farming, it was on an open-air tractor and mechanically driven planter. It has progressed to a cab-enclosed, computer-driven-from-satellite tractor along with the implements that they pull. A story I like to share is what my mom told me when she was a young girl and she had her own team of horses to help my granddad farm their ground. She told me that a gentleman came by and asked to buy her team of horses from my granddad, and he said that if he sold the horses to him my daughter would have to go with them, because she’s the only one they’ll work for. How far has farming advanced? In two generations from a team of horses to satellite-driven equipment. Quite a jump.
Your farm equipment: green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
Mostly John Deere, but through the years we’ve had everything from a Massey Harris 44 tractor and combine, Case 830 tractor to an International M, which along with the John Deere 4020 we still have the old M, both of which were my dad’s.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
I guess it’s like anything that you were raised in, whether it was in a tree nursery or automotive shop or a bakery. I think it’s all where your head and your heart are, and that’s where I am and proud of it.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
To keep family farm ground in the family. Between myself and other family members, we have tried our best to do that, but there is some family farm ground that I know is going to go to the highest bidder, and I don’t mean to insult anyone, but that’s how I feel, and that’s what I would change.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
I enjoy every season. Winter time can get pretty bitter, but you just adapt. Four-wheel-drive trucks and snowmobiles makes the winter a lot more enjoyable, plus that’s generally when you haul your grain into the elevator from the bins on farm. Spring time is a lot of fun getting ready to plant the crop and getting it in the ground. Summer watching the crop grow throughout the year is pretty enjoyable, and my favorite is when the corn pollinates and puts such a sweet aroma in the air, you just can’t beat it. Also I have a few neighbors that are involved in tractor pulling, and I always enjoy seeing how their efforts turned out. Now that is family involvement. And then the fall is harvest and taking your grain to the elevator or storing it on farm in the bins. One winter I was hauling grain into our elevator at Myra station, and my elevator operator told me he had something he could tell me that he couldn’t tell anyone else, that the grain I was hauling in was going directly to a processor in Arkansas that handled chickens. It kind of put an explanation point on the end of the season to know that. Pretty nice!
How much of an impact have the higher inputs and soaring fuel prices had on your farm operation?
The best way that I can respond to that question I think is that you need the fuel to farm your ground with, so there is no cutting back; you use what you have to cover your ground. And by cutting input costs is like telling your family to not eat as much food so you can save money at the grocery store; that’s not gonna happen.
Do you find that because of higher costs, farmers are having to farm more and more acreage to make ends meet?
Either farm more acreage or have a separate income like we do with our wedding venue.