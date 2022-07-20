Farm family of the week | The Huisingas of Cisco and DeLand
Farming the same ground that your great-grandfather did is special. The challenges are different than they were years ago, but there are still plenty of them. So says Dave Huisinga, speaking on behalf of this week’s Farm Family of the Week, the Huisingas.
How long has your family been farming?
Our home farm has been in the family since 1874. My grandpa started farming around 1920, and my dad joined him in 1955. My brother Rob came back to the farm in 1976, and I joined in 1979.
Where is your operation?
Our main areas are in the Cisco and DeLand areas of Piatt County. We also have some land in DeWitt and Macon counties.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
Our operation is corn and soybeans, occasionally a little wheat. We had livestock when I was growing up.
How many people does the operation support?
There are four families that live from the farm — myself and my wife, Debby; my brother Rob, his wife, Cynthia, his son, Justin and his wife, Kristina; and my younger brother’s son, Alec, and his fiancée, Tamra.
My dad still has some input as well. He is 85 and is still at the farm pretty much every day. All of our spouses have worked off the farm. Rob’s wife and my wife have retired.
Do you have any family also working other jobs?
My son is a truck driver and helps drive trucks during harvest. Justin’s son is in high school and helps on weekends and when he can. I have two other sons that work off the farm, and Rob has three other kids that also work off the farm. I also have a sister, Amy, that lives and works in Chicago.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
The farms are bigger and more concentrated than they were when I was growing up. The equipment is bigger and more productive, so you can cover the ground faster. Most farms when I was younger had some livestock and were smaller in size. There is very little livestock in our area today. The addition of auto steer and row-boom shutoffs on the planters and sprayer have made things easier and much more precise. There is very little over-spraying and seeding today. The technology today is amazing and changing even faster. We are variable-rating almost all of our inputs today based of the productivity of the areas of the field.
Your equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
We run mostly John Deere. My great-grandfather on my mom’s side started Heath’s, a John Deere store in Monticello. My grandfather continued on the business with him. When my brother Gary graduated college, he came back in that business. He continues to be the store manager in Monticello after it was sold to AHW.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
There is a new challenge every day. Working with three generations for a common goal is very rewarding. It also has its challenges. I love planting seeds and watching them progress throughout the year. It is rewarding carrying the family history on to the next generation, which will be the fifth and sixth. You can teach them and also learn from them at the same time. To be able to work a lot of the ground that my great-grandfather, my grandfather and my dad accumulated from their hard work and also trying to add to it is very rewarding.
If you could change one thing, what would it be?
The uncertainty — trying to figure out the government policies, dealing with the weather, market fluctuations and the things we cannot control.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
I enjoy the harvest season. It is the final step to see how well you did from the work you put in all year. The hours can be long, but I look forward to getting up every day to get the harvest complete. That is also the time when everyone pitches in to do whatever for the same common goal. Harvest is also learning time to see if the things you did worked or do we need to change something going forward.
How much of an impact have higher inputs and fuel prices had on your operation?
It hasn’t had a huge impact this year since everything was booked early. I think next year could be a challenging year. A lot of our inputs are going to be about double what they were this year. We are looking at ways to cut back on some tillage trips, evaluating our fertility program, etc. It is definatly concerning.
Do you find that because of higher costs, farmers are having to farm more acreage to make ends meet?
Farms have been getting bigger for years. Yes, with the next generation coming in, we would like to expand. I think farmers are trying to farm more with less machinery to cover costs over more acres. Sometimes the margins get so tight that you have to have the volume to keep things going.