It doesn’t just take sun and timely rains to produce a good crop. Tim Huls said patience and a lot of faith are also key ingredients.
Huls said he has shown a lot of that over the years. He answers the questions in this week’s entry in our long-running series.
How long has your family been farming?
The Huls family purchased the farm in 1907.
Where is your farm?
The family farm is located 1 mile west of Royal.
How and why did your family come to this area, and from where?
My ancestors were from Germany and came to this area to farm because of the high-quality soil.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
We raise soybeans, Frito-Lay corn and a small patch of pumpkins.
How many family members does the operation support?
Our farm supports myself and my wife, Susi.
Are any family members also working other jobs?
My wife works as an instructional designer at Human Kinetics Publishing. My daughter, Tracey, is a teacher at Prairieview-Ogden Junior High. My son-in-law, Jeff, is a pipefitter working for Reliable Mechanical Co. They have two children, Blair and Levi.
We have also a son, Craig, who doesn’t work on the farm. He and his wife, Rachel, and their children, Ava, Anistyn and Tate, live in Indianapolis.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
The genetics of the seed have changed immensely and have improved the yields and weed control.
The addition of technology in the last 20 years has increased productivity and profits.
Your equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
We have a mix of equipment — Case IH combine, John Deere and Versatile tractors.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
I have always enjoyed farming because I love planting the crops in the spring and working to produce the best harvest possible. It takes patience and a lot of faith to work through all the seasons. There are many different roles in farming, including the actual field work but also maintaining equipment, bookkeeping and many others.
If you could change one thing, what would it be?
I would like to see more opportunities for small farmers instead of large operations.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Every season is great, but my favorite is probably harvest because the results from all the hard work can be seen.
What are some of your family’s other interests?
Our family enjoys camping and boating and have created great memories over the years with our kids and now our grandchildren. We also enjoy watching our grandchildren participate in a variety of activities.
— DAVE HINTON