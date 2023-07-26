Pretty much everyone in Gary and Cindy Jean’s family helps out on their farm, whether it be bookkeeping, hauling grain or providing moral support (the grandchildren wanting rides in the combine or tractor). So says Gary, who can’t think of a better way to raise a family than on the farm — one that dates back to the 19th century.
How long has your family been farming?
I have been involved with farming for almost 40 years, but our family farm dates back to the late 1890s.
How and why did your family come to this area, and from where?
My mom’s side of the family came from Germany. Not really sure why they came to the area. My dad’s side has always been around the area.
Where is your operation?
Our family farm is located about 2 miles north of Ivesdale. We farm in both Champaign and Piatt counties.
What does it consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
Our main operation is soybeans and corn. We also harvest some wheat, and in the summer, we do hay/alfalfa. My son, Jared, has goats, ducks and chickens at our farm, but the livestock is mainly a hobby. I also have a trucking business that is contracted through local agricultural companies to haul fuel and fertilizer.
How many family members does it support?
I work full time on the farm alongside my brother, Scott. My wife, Cindy, and kids also help out. My stepson, Shaun, will drive a semitrailer during harvest and in the spring haul fertilizer. My daughter, Amanda, is our bookkeeper. She makes sure our bills are paid and invoices are sent out. My son, Jared, usually drives the auger cart in the fall, and he is also a big help with the hay/alfalfa operation.
I’m also very fortunate to have a great farming mentor, Gerald Henry, help out with our hay/alfalfa business. Probably the most important support we get is from my wife, my mother (Marilyn) and sister-in-law (Denise). They keep us fed when we are in the field and will run errands for us when we are too busy.
Do any family members work other jobs?
Yes. My wife, Cindy, is a branch manager at the Ivesdale branch of the State Bank of Bement. My stepson, Shaun, is a senior production associate at Ag-Reliant. My daughter, Amanda, is a paralegal at Meyer Capel in Champaign. My son, Jared, is an operations manager at Piatt FS.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
The biggest change for me is the technology. Not just the equipment we now use, but also the genetics of our seeds.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
If it ain’t red, leave it in the shed!
What makes farming such a good vocation?
I really enjoy the aspect of farming being a family job. I get to work with my brother, wife and kids. I started helping on the farm when I was 16 years old with my great-uncle, Everette and my dad. I learned a lot from my dad, Frank, and am very grateful for all he taught me. My kids enjoy helping and being involved, and I love seeing the excitement on my granddaughters’ faces when they come out for a tractor or combine ride.
If you could change one thing, what would it be?
For farms to stay within the family. Over my life, I have made so many memories on my farm and continue to make them with my kids and granddaughters.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
While I love the harvest and planting seasons, I think the in-between and growing season is pretty neat. Watching the different stages of the crop grow and the anticipation of harvesting the crop is something I always enjoy.
What other interests does your family have?
We enjoy camping, snowmobiling in the winter in Wisconsin, watching live sporting events, family dinners and just sitting out on the farm. Our granddaughters also keep my wife and I very busy. They are involved with volleyball, gymnastics and dance.