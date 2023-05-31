Farming is a good way to instill a strong work ethic, says Wil Kinzinger, who with wife Kara has three young sons. There are more opportunities on a farm for the children to learn the importance of work. He answers the questions in this week’s entry.
How long has your family been farming?
We’re a multi-generational farm, and I’m the sixth recorded generation. I grew up working on the farm, and I began my career when I returned there after college in 2012. I currently farm with my dad, Art, and uncle Randy, and occasionally my brother Rob takes a little time away from his career to enjoy some tractor time and assist us.
Where is your farm?
Our acreage footprint is located in central Ford and western Iroquois counties, and our farm shop and cattle are by Roberts. Some of the land is crop-shared and rented, while a few pieces have been in the family for over 60 years.
How did your family come to this area, and from where?
My heritage of agriculture originates on my dad’s side, who came from Germany. My great-great-grandfather then settled in the Midwest.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
We raise corn, soybeans and some wheat. We also have a freezer beef operation that specializes in raising Angus breed cattle.
How many people does the operation support?
Three families, eight people in all.
What roles do different family members play in the operation?
My wife and I have three young boys, so we explore ways to begin instilling a sense of work ethic in them. We do that by having them help with the cattle, exposing them to different jobs on the farm and with a small pumpkin patch we tend. For a couple years now, the boys have raised and sold these pumpkins, as well as straw bales for decoration, Indian corn, corn stalk bundles and other various items at a self-organized harvest sale in town.
Kara is an integral part of the farm regarding freezer beef sales and marketing, as well as a supporting role in the succession. She is a first-grade teacher in Paxton but also enjoys the tasks of guiding people through the process of buying beef as well as employing her creativity in promotional marketing for it. She also frequently serves in a crucial role as a sounding board for decisions and planning on the farm.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Technology and the access to data have greatly improved, aiding us to develop acre-specific goals and improve efficiency. We have employed the use of variable-rate fertilizer, both in dry product and nitrogen, RTK correction for precision auto steer and active down-force management on the planter over variable soil types, just to name a few. We’ve also seen a drastic uptick in the farm-to-table concept, specifically the demand for meat bought locally in bulk, largely kick-started from the shortages and insecurities the pandemic brought. That notion of knowing where and how your food was raised is becoming nationally popular, as well as the obvious appreciation for better-quality food purchased more economically.
Your equipment: green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
Nothing runs like a Deere!
What makes farming such a good vocation?
To me, there’s no better place to raise a family and continue my heritage. This career has some complex features to it, but there’s also some unique liberties and traditions we can enjoy as a family, like picking and processing sweet corn and green beans. There’s also the freedom of wide open spaces and the continual fulfillment of the yearlong journey in agriculture where seasons, crops and responsibilities change, making for an amazing adventure. Farming is in my blood, and I definitely get spring fever and harvest fever, but fortunately not hay fever.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Anytime it’s over 20 degrees. But even when it’s cold, I thoroughly enjoy working in the heated shop on equipment. My all-time favorite season has to be harvest in the fall, when it’s time to do my favorite job on the farm, which is operating the combine. The rewards of harvesting the crop we’ve stewarded all year long, the camaraderie of neighbors, the smells of the freshly harvested fields all contribute to it being my favorite.