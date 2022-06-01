There aren’t too many farmers who aren’t hardworking. For one thing, they’re pretty much their own boss. They have a job to do, and it’s up to them to get it done. Greg Learnard, who farms with his family in Vermilion County, has seen that both as a farmer and a seed dealer. Greg answers the questions in our latest installment of Farm Family of the Week.
How long has your family been farming?
My great-grandfather, Ben Learnard, started farming the home farm in 1895, and it has been continuously farmed by our family since that time.
Where is your farm operation?
Our home farm is located northwest of Georgetown, and we farm mainly in the Georgetown, Westville and Catlin area.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
Our farming operation consists of corn and soybeans. I also have a seed dealership representing the Dekalb/Asgrow brands that has been in my family since 1936. The majority of our soybeans are grown as seed for Asgrow, and our corn is grown under contract for Bunge in Danville. Our family operated a dairy for many years but got out of that business in the mid-’70s. As the farm grew, there weren’t enough hours in the day to do both efficiently.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Our farm currently supports four families.
Any members of the family in the farm operation also work other jobs?
All of our spouses currently work off of the farm. My daughters-in-law, Hayley and Kaylee, work off the farm to help support their growing families and provide access to affordable health insurance. My wife, Cindi, works at her salon/spa in Georgetown. Steve’s wife, Lisa, is also a hairdresser and works at her salon in Catlin.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
I feel the biggest changes have been in environmental awareness, technology and government regulations. Farmers, as a whole, are tremendous environmental stewards of the land, but ever-changing consumer demands have dictated that farmers continue to become more environmentally friendly. Technology has played a huge role in the growth of farm size while allowing us to be more profitable and productive. Government regulation continues to increase every year, and although most laws are well-intended, they sometimes overlook the financial burdens placed on farms and other small businesses.
Your farm equipment: green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
We started the transition to John Deere equipment when my dad, Ben, purchased a John Deere 4010 in 1965. We have been exclusively John Deere since the mid-’80s.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
I love farming because it allows me to work with family and teach the younger generation the benefits of hard work and responsibility. It allows me to work out in nature and see the wonders of God on a daily basis. The final thing that makes farming a good vocation is the farmers themselves. I have found, through my work as a seed dealer, that farmers are the most hardworking, honest and dependable people you could ever meet, and I appreciate the opportunity to work with them on a daily basis.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
It would definitely be to have more control over the weather and markets.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
That’s a tough question because each season on the farm has its own unique jobs and responsibilities, and I enjoy them all. If I have to choose, I would say the fall harvest season. There is something about the sights, sounds and smells of the harvest that invigorate the soul of a farmer. It also is the time of year when you get to see the rewards of the hard work nurturing the crop throughout the growing season.