If you like guarantees, then farming is probably not the life for you. There is so much uncertainty in the business of feeding the world that many people wouldn’t be able to handle it, says Jack Murray of rural Champaign. There’s no locked-in profit or wage. One year might be great, the next not so much. Murray’s family is the latest Farm Family of the Week, and Jack is the person answering the questions.
How long has your family been farming?
I live on the original Murray Farm 8 miles north of Champaign. Peter Murray bought this farm in 1870, so our family has been farming here for 152 years after coming here from Ireland.
Where is your farm operation?
We also farm the original Gordon farm north of Gifford, which would be my grandmother’s family, who also bought that farm in 1870 after immigrating from Ireland. We also farm the farm my mom grew up on north of Champaign that has been in the Wilson family over 100 years. The house my wife, Patti, and I live in was built in 1913. Our base of operation where our office, shop and seed business is is 4 miles south of Dewey.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
We run a corn-and-soybean farm as well as producing seed corn for Pioneer Hi-bred.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
There are four families involved in the operation, Mike and myself that took over the farm from our fathers, Jim and John, and Matt (Mike’s son) and Christopher (Jack’s son), who do the everyday management and farming of the farm. We have two part-time guys as well as my retired brother, Tom, that help us in the spring and fall.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
Myself, Matt and Christopher also work full time as Pioneer sales reps, selling seed in East Central Illinois.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Farming has changed a lot over the 50 years I’ve been farming. There are a lot fewer farmers today and hardly any livestock compared to when I was young. All the farms are still family-operated around here and over 90 percent family-operated in the U.S. There is much more precise farming today, much less fertilizer, chemicals, labor and fuel used to produce a bushel of grain today than there was 50 years ago. Everything is bigger today — tractors, combines, elevators and ag retailers, all are two to 50 times larger than 50 years ago.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
Most people would say we are green people because our combines and row-crop tractors are Deeres, but we have Versatile tillage tractors, and one of our planters is blue. We run whatever gets us the best return on investment the day we purchased it.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Farming is a great occupation because you feed the world. We are not some big rich guy in California or Texas that trades bitcoins or just developed the next great video game. We feed the world in the most efficient way possible; otherwise, you go broke. We are a very misunderstood occupation.
Many people don’t understand how we can put in a crop each year with no locked-in profit. We spend hundreds of dollars per acre on inputs every year, using millions of dollars in equipment to do so with no guarantee of producing one bushel of grain. We can purchase insurance based on past performance and today’s risk in order to cover most of the input costs, but that insurance costs more this year to buy than it cost to put in an acre of corn 35 years ago. We are 100 percent reliant on God as to whether we raise a crop or not every year. Most people could not be in a business like that.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
If I could change one thing about farming it would be to get politics out of farming. But most businesses think that. Let us operate with 100 percent free trade in the world; we would win every time.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Fall is the best time to be on the farm. You get to reap your rewards.