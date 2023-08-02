Email Dave Hinton at dhinton@news-gazette.com with Farm Family nominations
Most consumers buy their food at the local grocery store. But do they know where it came from and who grew it? Those are some things to think about, says Molly Oberg, one half of the husband-wife owners/operators of Ben & Molly’s Farm.
How long has your family been farming?
My husband (Ben) and I (Molly) have been working on the produce farm together for 10 years, since June of 2013, three years as farm hands and seven as owners.
Where is your farm operation?
Southeast of Villa Grove.
How and why did your family come to this area, and where did they come from?
Ben grew up in Villa Grove.
What does your farming operation consist of?
We grow seasonal fruits and vegetables on 25 acres.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Two full time, four part time, and we also hire some seasonal help during our busy season.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Since the pandemic, we have seen an increase of interest in what we do, especially in the younger generation. When the pandemic caused food shortages, folks became more aware of their local farmers.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
Deutz and Kubota. We like their fuel efficiency and lifespan.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
What we do is a hard vocation; not everyone can do it, and not many people do it, so, I’d like to counteract that question with another question: Why do we farm the way we farm? In my 10 years of growing and selling direct to consumer, I’ve noticed a huge disconnect between farmer and consumer.
We can stock up at Aldi, Walmart or Target and have a huge selection at our fingertips — without knowing WHO planted/grew/harvested/packaged the food or … if that food is even in season. The pros of shopping at large box stores: It’s convenient. I do it myself. The cons: There is no connection with who grew the food. We grab our stuff and head to the nearest checkout.
So how can I, as a farmer, fix this connection issue? How can I make a connection with the person consuming the food I grow? By showing up online and in person. By sharing Ben & I’s (Molly’s) personal story, showing behind the scenes of growing and also by showing up at our local farmers’ markets.
We can start to build that gap between farmer and consumer (who we like to think of as our friends). If we can help bridge that disconnect in a positive, educating and entertaining way, that’s a win. Because food is more than grocery stores and pretty produce displays; there are people behind it and their stories.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
We would love to see more young kids educated about how their food is grown — trips to farms that grow and produce meat/dairy/fruit and veg.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
SPRING!!!
Please list other areas of interest your family is involved in.
Check out our farm online. Stay in the know with what we’re growing by signing up for our weekly email newsletter. You can sign up for this over on our website, benandmollysfarm.com, and check out our socials! Instagram @benandmollysfarm and Facebook @benandmollysfarm.