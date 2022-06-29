Before tractors pulled farm implements, farmers primarily relied on horsepower — real horsepower — to do the bulk of the hauling in the fields. That history is not lost on J.C. Reitmeier. The influence of the horse in farming was brought home recently when Reitmeier’s wife, Karen, found a horseshoe in the field — testimony to the family’s heritage. J.C. answers the questions in our latest Farm Family of the Week installment.
How long has your family been farming?
We have been farming for 32 years, taking over for Wayne after he retired from operating the farm in 1990. We had another big transition that year: Our daughter, Anna, was born during corn planting season. Parts of the farm, we can trace back to 1893. The past families who farmed are William Gronewold, John and Anna Flesner and Wayne and Gesina Erdman. On the Reitmeier side: William and Engel Huls, Christian and Mary Reitmeier and John and Norma Reitmeier.
Where is your farm operation?
We farm south of Flatville; north of St. Joseph and north of Gifford near “Dogtown.”
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
Strictly grain — corn and soybeans.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
My mother-in-law, Gesina Erdman (deceased June 18, 2022); my uncle and aunt, Ray and Andrea Reitmeier; my sister, Jean; and my wife, Karen, and myself.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
Yes, our son, Austin, works for Cler Farms, Royal/Penfield. Also, our daughter, Anna, and son-in-law, Thomas. Anna is an RN at Carle, and Thomas works for Gem City Tire. Our nephew, Matthew Hamer, is in the plumbers and pipefitters union.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Enhanced seed technology is the biggest improvement I’ve seen. Thirty years ago, if we planted as early as we do now, the seed would have rotted in the cold ground. The improved genetics of the corn plant have allowed for faster growth and kernel dry down in the fall. GPS technology has contributed to decreased fatigue of the operator, aided in monitoring yield maps and increased efficiency of equipment and fuel economy.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
Mostly red, but we also have a Kinze planter and a Versatile tractor.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Farming is more than just a vocation; it’s a life calling. The farm has been passed down through the generations. Knowing that I work the same ground that my father, grandfather and great-grandfather worked is a great heritage. Years ago, Karen found a horseshoe in the field while cultivating. That makes you think about how our ancestors used to farm. They didn’t have any of the modern technology that we take for granted today. Lord willing, we will be able to pass the farm on to our own children one day.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
Farming is the only occupation where someone else sets your prices. Many of the regulations set forth by the government are overly burdensome and contribute to inefficiencies.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Fall, during harvest time, is the best season on the farm. You get to reap the rewards for all the work of the past six months. Everyone in the family gets involved with harvesting the crop. There are some long days and short nights, but it’s a great time to create memories with the family. Karen also likes the spring when the ground is opened up for the first time. There’s just a rich earthy fragrance from the fields.