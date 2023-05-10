For a number of area farmers, farming isn’t their only vocation. Many work other jobs. That is the case of the Frerichs family, with most of the adult family members also working nonfarm jobs.
Greg Frerichs answers the questions here.
How long has your family been farming?The Frerichs family farm was started south of Penfield in 1938 by my grandfather. The original farmstead is where I grew up and where my parents still live today. We also farm a portion of my wife’s family ground. The Duitsman ground was farmed by my wife’s great-grandfather in 1928, and her grandfather took over in 1932. I am also farming another piece of land that has been in the family for 150 years, the Gerdes farm. I have been farming for 38 years.
Where is your farm?The original farmstead is between Royal and Penfield. My wife and I now operate off our homestead just north of Royal. We farm anywhere from Royal to Penfield and Flatville.
What does your operation consist of?I have been involved with livestock along with grain farming my whole life. Today, my dad still runs a cow-calf operation along with the occasional group of bred heifers. We also have a feed lot we run through the winter months, along with corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa hay.
How many people does the operation support?The farm supports my wife and myself; also my two boys that are active in helping, Brandon Wyatt and Trevor Frerichs; and my dad, Larry Frerichs.
Are any family members also working other jobs?Everyone that is involved in the farming operation also has a full-time job.
I myself work as the Ogden Township road commissioner. My wife is retired with 33 years from the University of Illinois and now does the farm bookwork. My oldest son, Brandon Wyatt, is a custom applicator at Ehler Brothers Fertilizer in Thomasboro. His wife, Kirsten, is the ag teacher and FFA adviser at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton. My youngest son, Trevor Frerichs, works for Raup Farms in Thomasboro and part time for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the winter.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
The seed technology has made big improvements — along with equipment and equipment technology. We continue to keep up with all the changes to help improve our operations and run to the best of our abilities.
What equipment do you use?My family and my wife’s family always ran Farmall. Today, we run a mix of Case IH and Versatile with Kinze planters.
What makes farming such a good vocation?My two boys growing up on the farm taught them a lot of life lessons. They were both involved in 4-H and FFA. We spent many hours in the barn and traveling with them to county fairs and the Illinois State Fair showing cattle. Agriculture teaches the youth so much about responsibility and hard work. We are excited to be farming the ground the generations before us farmed and happy to see it eventually get passed to the next generation.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?If I could control the weather, things would be a lot easier: good planting conditions, timely rains and bountiful harvests. But we just have to take mother nature’s curveballs.
What is the best time of the year to be on the farm?Harvest is my favorite time to collect the year’s hard work.
