Being able to farm for a living isn’t so easy these days if you weren’t born into it. It’s almost like a royal lineage: If your parents or grandparents don’t farm, being able to make farming your profession is kind of like trying to get gold from a silver mine.
Pete Sage, whose brother and son farm with him, wishes it were different. He answers the questions in this week’s entry.
How long has your family been farming?
We’re the third and fourth generations.
Where is your operation?
Based out of Urbana. We farm in the Urbana, Allerton and Sadorus areas.
How and why did your family come to this area, and from where?
They are from Germany. About everybody’s related right around here. My one great-grandpa was in Andersonville Prison during the Civil War. They finally let him out. We visited that place. If you’ve never been there, you have no idea how bad it was for those men. The family landed in this area and helped drain this area.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
Strictly corn and soybeans.
How many people in the family does it support?
It supports three families — my brother and his wife, Sue; myself and my wife, Marcia; and my son Spencer and his wife, Amy.
Are any family members also working other jobs?
My brother’s wife, Sue, is a nurse.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
The genetics: If we had the genetics now that we did back in the ‘80s, I don’t think we’d have near the crop we will have this year.
The prices have also changed dramatically. My first tractor cost me $28,000. It would cost you that much in interest now.
Price of pickup trucks: I remember when I paid $30,000 for my first pickup truck. I said “There’s no way they’ll ever get higher than this.” Now they’re $80,000.
Your equipment: Red (Case IH), green (John Deere) or other?
We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’re not partial to anything. We don’t care what color it is, but we like to search for whatever we feel is the best out there.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
If you do a really, really good job, it supports you. It’s a good feeling in the fall when you take your crops out and you get rewarded for that. And you don’t have to be there every day. There are days you can take off if you need to.
If you could change one thing about it, what would it be?
I’d sure like to see the younger generation have a better crack at renting farmland. It seems like the landowners want the most they can get. That’s usually contracting with the bigger farmer. That leaves the younger generation out. The younger ones don’t have the money to take the risks.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Spring. I love the smell of the dirt. Warmer weather is coming, and you see those plants poking out. It’s a great time of the year.
What other activities is your family involved in?
We dabble a little bit in tractor pulling.
— DAVE HINTON