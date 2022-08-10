Farm family of the week | The Sebens of rural Ivesdale
Realizing the fruits of his labor marks the favorite time of year (fall) on the farm for John M. Sebens, who said he often wonders, while harvesting, how the crop he and his family produce will be used. Sebens answers the questions for his family this week.
How long has your family been farming?
While we are unsure what our ancestors did while they were in Germany, we do know that my great-grandfather founded the farm we live on today in about 1902. He spent a year in Chicago as a carpenter prior to moving into central Illinois. My great-grandfather built the house we live in today with his own hands. My grandfather operated the farm until 1973, when my dad (John A.) took the reins. My brother (Eric) and I helped my dad farm, and as dad moved toward retirement, my wife, Marie, and I took over the farm responsibilities in 2006. My dad and three of his four sisters were born inside the house we live in now. Our son (Skyler) was raised on this farm, and now our grandchildren (the sixth generation) come and spend Friday nights with us.
Where is your farm operation?
Our farm is located 3.5 miles southwest of Ivesdale.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
I love the fall harvest, everything about it. Bringing in the grain, the cooler weather, seeing my neighbors and friends at the grain elevator. … And, yes, after a year of putting money out to raise a crop, getting some money in to pay bills. I often think about my family that farmed before me, my dad and brother plowing and even my great-grandfather harvesting corn by hand an ear at a time on some of the same fields we work today. Also, where the grain will end up and how it fits into other people’s lives.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
We farm 600 acres near Ivesdale and Atwood and have two registered Aberdeen angus cows that we calf each spring (mostly for the grandkids).
How many people in the family does the operation support?
The farm directly supports my wife and I. My parents and brother are also landowners that we farm for. In addition, we have friends and neighbors that own land that we farm for them. They are an important part of our farm family, and I feel close to them.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
Yes. My wife and I worked at Hobbico for more than 30 years, mostly in application software development, while we also farmed. While I am now a full-time farmer, my wife is an application developer for SURS. However, she is a full partner in the farming operation as well.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
There has been more farm consolidation, increasingly larger and fewer farms and farmers. There are far fewer farms in central Illinois with livestock. There is also a much-higher percentage of non-farm landowners and even foreign-owed farmland. On a positive note, there has been decreasing levels of tillage with higher levels of interest in no-till and strip-till practices. This is much better for the land.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
Mostly John Deere, but my favorite tractor is the one I grew up on, which is a 1951 Farmall M. This is the only tractor my grandfather purchased new.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
It is great being a small business owner. The old saying that “you get out of it what you put into it” is pretty true in farming. Farming is as much a way of life as it is a job. Much of my enjoyment in farming comes from the fall harvest and the relationship with my landlords. I also enjoy grain marketing.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
Farm size. I feel America would be better served by having smaller farms and more farmers, fewer farm workers and more farm owners.