Free-range chickens and grass-fed beef roam the green pastures of Derek and Maddy Stierwalt in rural Sadorus. That is just part of the operation of the Stierwalt family that dates back more than 100 years, says Derek, who answers the questions this week.
How long has your family been farming?
Our family comes from a long line of farmers. My great-grandfather Tony Stierwalt was the first of our family to farm in Champaign County in the 1920s. My grandfather Bob Stierwalt and my father, Rich Stierwalt, continued to farm here. My brother, Danny Stierwalt, and I are now fourth-generation Champaign County farmers.
Where is your operation?
Our home farm is located in rural Sadorus; however, our operation also reaches Tolono, Pesotum and Ivesdale.
How and why did your family come to this area?
My great-great-grandfather Jasper Stierwalt (Tony’s father) originally farmed in Cumberland County. Tony attempted to farm there but found the land to be too poor to make a living. He then moved to Sadorus and worked as a hired man in the 1910s before he was able to begin farming on his own in the 1920s. We are grateful that the land here not only provided for his family but the many generations that have followed.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
My father, brother and I raise corn, soybeans, wheat and bale hay. Our families also have a small cow-calf operation that began with my grandpa Bob and has been carried on by my father, Rich. My wife, Maddie, and I also have a small, free-range egg farm called Stierwalt Family Farm, through which we sell high-quality eggs, homemade jams and grass-fed beef to local customers.
How many people does the operation support?
Our operation supports 10 people. This includes my father as well as Danny and his wife, Katie, along with their two kids, Daisy and Eli. It also includes myself, Maddie and our three kids, Rosemary, Hannah and Henry. Sadly, our mother, Tammy, passed away in 2015 after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer. Before her passing, she could be found running the cultivator in the spring and the combine at harvest.
Are any family members also working other jobs?
I started working at Parkland College in 2001 as a student worker and eventually became a full-time maintenance plumber in 2004 while continuing to farm. After the birth of my first child, I left Parkland after 16 years to farm full time in the spring of 2017.
I would have never had this opportunity without the help of Forrest Brewer, who has been like a second father to me, and his family, who has entrusted us to farm their land just as Forrest and his father previously had since 1951.
I met my wife, Maddie, as she was earning her master’s degree in animal science while serving as an assistant manager at the University of Illinois Beef and Sheep Research Unit. She currently cares for our young children at home, helps with the cattle and runs Stierwalt Family Farm. However, as the kids get older, she will one day be able to work alongside me in the field just as my late mother, Tammy, did with my father.
My brother, Danny, also works at the University of Illinois Department of Animal Science. He began working there part time in 2007 and has held a full-time position there since 2010. He is currently an associate agricultural research technician at the Swine Research Center.
Your equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
We use a variety of equipment made by John Deere, Case IH, Versatile and Kinze.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Farm productivity has increased due to several factors. Not only has equipment become greater in size and capable of working across acres more quickly, but also the advanced technology of the equipment has also allowed for greater control, precision and ease of use. Furthermore, the yields have greatly increased due to the research and genetic technology of the seeds being planted. Lastly, farm equipment has also become much safer to operate, and farm-safety education has been a point of emphasis in the community.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Just like any vocation, farming has advantages and drawbacks. The things I value most are that I am my own boss and can set my own hours. It’s a very humble yet rewarding job. I am able to see all of the long hours and hard work come to fruition from planting season to harvest and everything in between. I also enjoy having my family involved in its success.
If you could change one thing, what would it be?
Unfortunately, just like many industries, the number of farm operations has decreased while the size of those remaining has grown exponentially. This is primarily due to larger farm operations with deeper pockets being able to better absorb the rising costs of land ownership or lease. We deeply value our small farm as it seems as they are slowly becoming a thing of the past.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
The best, though most hectic time of the year on the farm, is in the fall during harvest. It’s satisfying to see the fruits of our labor. It is also exciting to have my father, Danny, and I all running equipment in the same field. We also appreciate the help of my brother-in-law, Bryce Dubson, who is happy to help in the auger wagon when he is not too busy running his own business, Dubson Heating and Air of Monticello, alongside my sister, Christa. We are also grateful for the help of our family friends, Gerald Henry and Tim Lecher. It is rare to find an empty buddy seat at that time of year between Danny’s two kids, my three kids, and the Dubsons’ three kids, Waylon, Whitney and Wayne.
