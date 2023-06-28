Raising your family in a farm environment: You can’t beat it, says Greg and Tanna Suits of rural Rantoul.
“I would not change raising our boys (Logan and Connor) anywhere else but on the farm,” Tanna Suits said, noting that, like any place, it has its occasional drawbacks as well, but it provides a positive atmosphere for teaching hard work and discipline. Tanna answers the questions.
How long has your family been farming?
We are a multi-generation farm family. Farming has been a legacy passed down from many generations on both sides of our family, and we are proud to keep it going.
Where is your farm operation?
Our home place is located north of Rantoul, but we farm throughout Champaign County.
How and why did your family come to this area, and where did they come from?
Greg grew up in the Rantoul area and has stayed put. I grew up in the Homer/St. Joe area then moved to Rantoul once Greg and I got married. We have twin boys who are also active on our farm. The majority of our family is within 30-45 minutes of where we live, and we both have big families, so that was a major benefit for us to staying in the area.
What does your farming operation consist of?
We raise corn, soybeans, seed corn and hay. We also raise and show Angus cattle along with showing quarter horses. I grew up showing cattle and horses, so I’m the one who brought in the livestock to our operation. Logan and Connor are very active in 4-H and exhibiting their animals as well as judging livestock. Recently, they competed at the Illinois state 4-H livestock judging competition for their first year on the 4-H judging team. Logan was fourth overall, and Connor was sixth overall individually. Their team was first overall as well. We are very proud of our boys, their team, their coaches and how hard they all worked.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Our operation supports our immediate family and those whom we farm for.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
We both have full-time jobs outside of our farming operation. I am a licensed insurance agent who is farm certified with Country Financial out of Rantoul. I provide coverage for home, auto, farm, livestock/equine, business/commercial and life insurance. Greg is the farm manager for Ehler Brothers as well as the Ludlow Township road commissioner. Greg serves on the school board at Rantoul Township High School. I am past president and board member of the Illinois Quarter Horse Association.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
One of the biggest changes we have seen is the technology used and the size and cost of equipment.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
We mainly farm with Case IH, but we do have a John Deere utility tractor, Kinze planters and Kinze auger wagons.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
It is hard to put into words what it means to have grown up in and raised a farm family. The love, compassion and work ethic of a farm kid can’t be taught in a textbook. We have been blessed to see the good years and have witnessed the not-so-good years. No matter what, we stick together and get through the good and hard times.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
I would love to bring back all the small farm families that chose to go a different direction when times were tough.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
It is always a good time to be on the farm. I would not change raising our boys anywhere else but on the farm. Farming definitely has its highs and lows, but it also teaches hard work, discipline, coping with the ups and downs of raising livestock and so much more. The values that are taught on the farm cannot be taught in a classroom.
Please list other areas of interest your family is involved in.
Logan and Connor love to fish. We have a farm pond that is well-stocked. They also like to fish at our grandparents’ ponds and at Lake Shelbyville. The boys also love playing baseball. They are very fun to watch as Logan is mainly the pitcher and Connor is mainly the catcher. It works well for them since they play catch almost every day at home. Showing cattle has become a large part of the boys’ life over the past few years. We have an amazing group of kids in our 4-H club as well as several families we are lucky enough to call our “show fam.” The hard work, support for each other and friendship make these kids second to none, and we are so proud of them all. When we aren’t showing, playing baseball or farming, we like to go snowmobiling in Michigan or Wisconsin in the winter months ... unless it snows here. Then Greg will be home plowing snow for the township.