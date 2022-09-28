Farm family of the week | The Tituses of rural Arcola
A farm is a good place to learn and have fun — especially when much of the country is shut down due to a pandemic. So says Pat Titus, who is part of our latest Farm Family of the Week.
How long has your family been farming?
We moved back to the farm in 1986 after about 10 years of working/managing other farms in central Illinois. Our youngest son, Jonathon, and his wife, Katy, and three children farm with us.
Where is your farm operation?
Rural Arcola.
What does your farming operation consist of? Is it strictly a grain operation, or do you also have livestock?
Grain (corn and soybeans) and purebred hogs, plus a Daylily hybridizing program.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Two families are supported on our family farm. Our grandchildren make the sixth generation of our family who have farmed in this area.
Do you have any members of the family in the farm operation also working other jobs?
In addition to farming full time, our son owns a turbo diesel performance company, Titan Turbo Service, that ships all over the United States. Our daughter-in-law, Katy, works as a dental technician at Shonkwiler Family Dental in Arcola.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Technology has made huge shifts in both the livestock and grain side of farming. We continue to strive to keep up with those technologies and use them to our best advantage. Stewardship of the land and caring for our livestock is important to us.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
Mainly Case-IH.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
We enjoy working together as a family as well as sneaking in fun times. A good balance of work/life is important on any farm.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
Weather! The last several years of wet seasons in the spring and fall created small windows to get crops planted or harvested. But we have been blessed with good yields though.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Every day! With each day, something is happening on our farm. When the pandemic shut playgrounds down, our farm became our grandkids’ playground/science lab/field trip. Showing and teaching the next generation about our life on the farm is so important. But we also like to share that love of farming in person and on social media.