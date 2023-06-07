William Wilken didn’t have to ponder long and hard about what he wanted to do for a living. He didn’t have to take an aptitude test to figure out the vocation at which he would excel. He inherited the farming gene from his grandfather and hit the ground running while still in high school. William answers the questions this week.
How long has your family been farming?
I just planted my 40th crop. It’s all I’ve ever done and all I’ve ever wanted to do. I helped on the farm growing up. My grandfather had me out helping on the farm when I was about 8 years old. The farm family operation skipped a generation, going from my grandfather, Bill Goldenstein, to me. I’ve always been around it, and that’s all I ever wanted to do. I started farming 40 acres when I was a junior in high school. I’m probably the only one in my class who farms that wasn’t in FFA. My daughter was in FFA. When she was a junior, I let her farm a small patch, and that was her FFA project. She earned her American degree.
Where is your farm?
South of Rantoul, and we farm my wife’s family farm south of Penfield.
How and why did your family come to this area, and from where?
My ancestors farmed in Germany and immigrated to the U.S. in the late 1800s and have farmed here ever since. It’s been in the family for five generations. My family and my wife’s family have farmed here for generations.
What does your operation consist of? Is it strictly grain, or do you also have livestock?
Strictly grain — corn and soybeans.
How many family members does the farm support?
Three — myself and my wife, Brenda, and our daughter, Lexie.
Are any family members also working other jobs?
My wife recently retired from the University of Illinois, and I also run a small trucking company. Our daughter will be a senior in ag business at Iowa State in the fall.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
The size of farms has increased, and the technology we have available is just amazing.
Your equipment: Green (John Deere), Red (Case IH) or other?
Primarily red with a few blue pieces.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Every year brings a new chance to do better and the opportunity for our daughter to grow up in the same environment we did.
If you could change one thing, what would it be?
The volatility in the markets and our inputs.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
The fall, being able to see the results of your hard work.
Dave Hinton