Keeping farms “all in the family” isn’t so easy with the estate-planning maze in place these days. That’s one thing Larry Zahnd would like to see changed on the farm front.
Larry and his wife, Marguerite, answer the questions this week:
How long has your family been farming?
Larry is a sixth-generation farmer for the Zahnd/Hurst family.
How and why did your family come to this area, and from where?
Larry’s grandfather Carl Hurst and grandmother Viola’s parents were from Germany. Carl and Viola were gifted 160 acres located at the corner of Windsor and Staley roads for their wedding in 1923. They had a daughter, Dorothy, who was married to Charles Zahnd. The farm operation has involved the Zahnd family in some form or another over the years with Larry’s brother Sam, sister Rhonda, late sister Karlene and her daughter Alena as landlords.
Larry married Marguerite Henry, a seventh-generation farmer/farm wife continuing the tradition of family farming. Marguerite’s brother Gerald is a retired farmer. Her sisters were involved in agriculture as well in some form.
Where is your farm?
We farm all over the area from Pesotum to close to the Champaign-Ford-McLean county lines to near Tolono and near White Heath in Piatt County.
What does your operation consist of?
Our operation is corn and beans only. At one time, both boys showed beef cattle growing up in 4-H.
Do any family members work other jobs?
Larry went to school in Nashville, Tenn., for automotive, diesel technical training. He worked at Myler Automotive full time until 1989 when he joined the farming operation and then worked limited times throughout the year (after planting and harvest) for the next several years. Marguerite has supported the farm operation in many ways, including parts runner, seed tender driver, taxi, accountant and many other roles. Most important, she ensures that the team has a hot meal in the field at harvest. We also rely on the help of others as well to work ground and haul grain. We couldn’t do it without them.
How many family members does the operation support?
Our sons, Harold and Andy, are both part of the farming operation full time. Harold, the eldest son, is married to Melissa, and they have two children: Tucker (13) and Colette (10). Harold also trained as an automotive technician and followed in Larry’s footsteps to work at Myler Automotive. He worked as an auto mechanic for 25 years until joining the farming operation full time in 2020. Melissa works full time at Carle as a nurse practitioner in maternal fetal medicine.
Andy is married to Coral, and they have a son, Tanner (8). Andy has been farming full time since 2002. Coral works full time at Carle Endocrinology as a certified medical assistant. Both daughters-in-law are also learning how to do bookwork for the farm.
Harold and Andy do some additional work in the winter months plowing snow.
Your equipment: Red (Case IH), green (John Deere) or other?
We farm with Case IH equipment, although we have a John Deere utility tractor.
How have you seen farming change over the years?
Farming has seen so many good changes through years. Technology and agronomics have advanced to improve efficiency and yields while requiring less manpower. Tractors that have cabs and now air conditioning, GPS, tracks and auto-steer are some changes that make it easier, more efficient and comfortable to do what we do.
If you could change one thing, what would it be?
I would love to see changes in estate planning that would make it easier and less worrisome for families to pass on their land and even farm operations. Ideally, passing the farm to the next generation without the burden of excessive government taxes and fees would help those in agriculture continue to grow what they and their ancestors have spent their life building.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
Farming takes skill and planning, but the flow of grain farming waxes and wanes like the seasons and does allow time for some fun. Larry, Andy and even all of the grandkids are involved in drag racing, and Andy loves dirt-track racing as well. Marguerite spends her free time working outside and antiquing. There’s always time for hunting and fishing.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
In the spring, when the corn and soybeans emerge from the ground.
— DAVE HINTON