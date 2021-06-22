On Tuesdays and continuing through harvest season, The News-Gazette’s Dave Hinton will spotlight a Farm Family of the Week. Email nominations to dhinton@news-gazette.com.
Next up: The Weathers family, who operate W-W farms in southern Vermilion County and northern Edgar County.
It generally isn’t the same ol’ same ol’ on the job when it comes to farming. That’s one thing Brent Weathers likes about it.
“It is a job that has something new and exciting every day,” Weathers said. “One day you will be a machine operator; the next day you might have to be an accountant; then something might break and you have to be a mechanic.
“You have to go with the flow because no matter how much you can plan, Mother Nature is ultimately in charge, and you have to work around her schedule.
How long has your family been farming?
We have a farming legacy coming from my grandfather, Stan Buyno, and both of our parents. My brother (Lance) and I (Brent) are the fifth generation on one side and the sixth on the other. We started working on the farm as soon as we were old enough to do some of the work, around age 10. Our dad (Gary) started farming in the ‘80s. On my dad’s side, there is an 80-acre tract that our family still owns that we have owned for around 200 years.
Where is your farm operation?
We farm in southern Vermilion and northern Edgar County with our shop located in Ridge Farm.
What does your farming
operation consist of?
We are strictly a grain farm, but we go above just growing corn and soybeans. We also implement conservation and sustainability practices such as cover crops and strip-till. We work with organizations such as Precision Conservation Management and through the NRCS on implementing new conservation practices on our farm. Farmers can be major players to help combat climate change.
How many people in the family does the operation support?
Our farm supports three families, our dad, Gary; my brother, Lance; and mine, Brent. We have two full-time employees and some part-time help during the busy season.
Do any members of the family in the farm operation also work other jobs?
Our wives work off the farm. Mine is a registered nurse, and Lance’s is a local taxidermist in Ridge Farm.
How have you seen farming change over the years
?
Farming has changed so much since we started farming in the early 2000s. The prices of all inputs have risen substantially, but so have the prices and yields. The margins are still thin, and most years it can still be tough to make a profit, but some years are profitable. You just have to do everything right and get some good weather. The technology has also changed drastically over that span as well; our equipment can autosteer with GPS and has sub-inch accuracy. It really makes it easier on the operator when they have to be in the equipment for 12-16 hours a day. We have also gone to bulk-fill planters that we load with seed tenders. It really speeds up the planting process. Speaking of speeding up the planting process, one of our planters is a high-speed planter, and we can plant twice as fast as we used to. The changes we have seen aren’t nearly as drastic as the changes our dad has seen since he started farming in the ‘80s, or our Grandpa Buyno, who started farming in the ‘30s.
Your farm equipment: Green (John Deere), red (Case IH) or other?
We run all John Deere equipment for our main equipment (tractors, planters, combines). But we do run other brands of equipment for some of our other operations such as our strip-till bars, we run Dawn and Case.
What makes farming such a good vocation?
It is great to get up everyday and be able to work side by side with my dad and brother. Being a family farm is the best feeling in the world. We get to work hard to keep this tradition going that has been passed down for generations, and hopefully the kids will want to take it over one day and continue the legacy.
If you could change one thing about farming, what would it be?
I wouldn’t change much about farming other than if I could control the weather, then farming would be much easier.
What’s the best time of year to be on the farm?
Fall is the best time of year because we get to harvest the crop we have worked so hard all year to grow, and we get to start preparing for next year’s crop so we can start all over again.