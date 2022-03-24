RURAL SIDNEY — Sarah Hastings’ dream job growing up was to move out west and wrangle cattle and sheep.
Today, she and husband Brandon each work 80 hours a week running their grain farm and grain-bin operation in rural Sidney. She loves every minute of it. Well, almost every minute. Not so much the office work.
Life can take a u-turn. One thing the farm doesn’t have: Cattle or sheep.
Hastings’ livestock-wrangling dream sprouted from her early days helping her grandparents, who had a sheep and cattle operation on their rural Heyworth farm.
“We had lots of lambs running around,” she said. “I remember they planned every Martin Luther King Day, we were always vaccinating ewes ... cause we were off school.”
They cut silage and baled a lot of hay.
“I was a big animal lover,” Hastings said.
She matriculated to the University of Illinois, where she graduated magna cum laude in animal sciences with a goal of managing a livestock herd.
But love got in the way. She married Brandon, a grain farmer, and remained in central Illinois.
“I just sort of became the extra set of hands that were needed,” Hastings said, admitting her problem is she always says “yes” when asked to help out.
Can you help pour concrete? Yes.
Will you help move equipment? You bet.
Will you drive a semi load of grain to elevator? Definitely.
“I don’t say no to anything,” she said. “Now I do most of the trucking. I haul most of the grain to our bins and to the elevator.
“I love all of” the jobs, she said. “There’s no bad day being out on a farm, being outside and able to handle big equipment.”
“The feeling of getting something done is addicting,” she said. “I’ll take a bad day on the farm over being inside any day. I love trucking. I love being in a semi. You just have to be careful. You just have to drive it knowing it’s 80,000 pounds and figure all the other drivers will do something stupid in front of you.”
When not working on the farm, they operate Hastings CCI Equipment Co., helping build or maintain grain bins.
The CCI stands for “Crest Creek Inc.,” named after a creek that runs between St. Joseph and Sidney.
Hastings said the company’s customer list is fairly extensive. Even so, they like to keep their customer base within an hour of their farm so they can make it to a work site in sufficient time.
“We’re literally a mom-and-pop operation,” she said. “It’s him or me plus whoever we hire. I would say most of the farmers in the area call us, although we do have some competitors.”
They primarily sell GSI grain bins out of Assumption.
Hastings said the amount of on-farm storage is growing rapidly.
“We get a lot of specialty growers who grow food-grade for Frito Lay and a lot of non-GMO soybeans,” she said. “There’s also a lot of seed beans and seed corn. You have to keep that product separate from your commercial corn and soybeans.”
Hastings said for a time, the value of smaller grain bins had dropped to about the price of scrap metal, but now they’re getting hot again “because we have farmers trying to do something extra to make a profit.”
Brandon and Sarah Hastings have one son, Ryan, some corgis and a turtle they found on their farm that they named Kim Jung Un. They also have two horses that she calls “movable lawn ornaments.”
Their grain operation spans a little more than 1,500 acres. Sarah said she jokingly calls it a “hobby farm.”
“But it’s more than a full-time job,” she said. “We joke that when you have two businesses, you get to pick which 80 hours you work a week.”
That’s seven days a week.
They recently sat down for about an hour and watched an Illini basketball game. They couldn’t remember the last time they had done that.
They have two planters, and when planting season comes, Brandon puts in corn, and Sarah does soybeans.
“We have fantastic crop-support people. Our seed dealers are really top notch at monitoring our crop,” she said.
The husband-and-wife team jokes that they’re usually the last ones in the fields because they’re busy with their other business.
Come harvest time, they get help from three people, a couple of whom are retired. One is Sarah’s father, Dave Connour, who is retired from State Farm in Bloomington. The other is Tom Butzow, an area retired farmer. Alex Fenter, who sort of adopted the couple when he was young, helps as well after he gets off his job as a plumber.
“Farm kids are worth a million dollars,” Sarah said. “If you can find one who knows how to do anything, they’re invaluable.”
While Sarah prefers outdoor work, she has plenty of office work to do: year-end paperwork, inventory, profit/loss statements, cash-flow statements, and in the spring, getting shipping orders to GSI, restocking parts for the winter and equipment ready for the field.
In everything she does, Hastings said she always feels like she can be better — whether it’s parenting or on the farm or in their business.
She takes their relationship with customers seriously.
“Every customer of mine I feel is like a friend,” she said. “If something breaks, I know what the customer is going through. Some farmers don’t have the skill-set or the tools” to repair something. “If I’m not out helping them, then they can’t do what they have to do.”
She calls farmers “the best people to work for — salt of the earth, people who are just honest, full of integrity who want to do a good job and make things better than when they entered it.”
The Hastingses do primarily low-till, with some no-till, farming.
“I sold my chisel plow five years ago,” Sarah said. “We do have a DMI eco-till to break up any compaction problems.
“Sometimes, if you put in a power line through a field with trucks driving through a field, it takes a couple of years of running that to fix the compaction damage.”
Hastings is also director for District 6, which encompasses Champaign, Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois counties, on the Illinois Corn Growers Association board.
“Every year that retirement year looks closer and closer,” the 41-year-old said. “I jokingly say I want to retire to farm. I love to farm.
Maybe then she’ll be able to do that and get back to wrangling cattle and sheep.