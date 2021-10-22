PAXTON — Area farmers have gotten back in the race to harvest their corn and soybean crops before the next spate of wet weather returns.
Good progress has been made this week as some farmers returned to their combines as soon as Sunday after enduring a long rainy spell.
Wednesday evening’s forecast called for a 30 percent chance of rain, but after that it should remain dry until Saturday evening.
According to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service figures, as of Monday, which was the latest reporting date, 62 percent of the corn crop had been harvested statewide, which is 7 percentage points better than the previous week and nearly identical to the same date last year (63 percent) as well as ahead of the five-year average of 59 percent.
Fifty-one percent of soybeans had been harvested, compared with 43 percent a week prior, which was well behind the 69 percent at this time last year and the five-year average of 62 percent.
Twenty-one percent of soybean fields were graded excellent, 49 percent good, 12 percent fair, 12 percent poor and 6 percent very poor.
No report was available on the condition of the state’s corn crop.
Winter wheat planting reached 51 percent, compared to a five-year average of 54 percent.
The amount of winter wheat that has emerged was 34 percent, ahead of the five-year average of 21 percent.
Hemp survey sent out
In other news, the statistics services sent its first hemp acreage and production survey to 566 Illinois producers.
The hemp survey will collect information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production and value of hemp in the United States.
“The hemp acreage and production survey will provide critical data about the hemp industry to assist producers, regulatory agencies, state governments, processors and other key industry entities,” said Mark Schleusener, an Illinois state statistician for the statistics service.
The term “hemp” means all parts of the plant, growing or not. The Domestic Hemp Production Program established in the 2018 farm bill allows for the cultivation of hemp under certain conditions.
The service will publish the results of its survey Feb. 12 on its website and in its quick states searchable database.