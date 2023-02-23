CHAMPAIGN — When John Reifsteck’s grandfather was farming more than a century ago, he couldn’t have imagined the technological changes that would come in agriculture.
Reifsteck, who farms south of Champaign, lives in the house his grandfather built 108 years ago.
The 67-year-old considers himself fairly savvy with technology (he’s had global positioning system and geographic information system equipment on his combines since 1993), but he said he probably won’t be doing much of the computer-related work on his Deere & Co. equipment, even though the company no longer requires that a certified technician do the work.
“Of course the farmers ought to be able to fix their equipment, but there’s a lot of nuances,” Reifsteck said. “The software is so embedded in the operation of the equipment that you can’t just allow random access to the software. There are all sorts of performance and safety issues.”
Safety and control concerns are a major factor, Reifsteck said.
“Things like emission controls are all part of this software,” he said. “You don’t just want everybody to have the ability to go out and do all of these changes.”
Reifsteck said he wouldn’t even consider working on the more-complicated aspects of his machinery. He might be able to do some of the simpler work, such as running a diagnostic check.
“I respect how complicated it is, so I want someone who is a professional to do it,” Reifsteck said.
Some of larger farm operations might hire their own professionally trained employees to work on John Deere machinery. Otherwise, there might not be too many farmers in central Illinois who will be able to perform the work, at least for a few years.
Reifsteck likens it to being able to work on a car when he was growing up. He was able to do a number of service jobs on his vehicle, but today, things have changed. It takes specialized knowledge and equipment.
Reifsteck said he respects both sides of the debate between farmers and Deere. The issue has been a heated one for some farmers.
The agreement came about when the American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere signed a memorandum of understanding at the federation’s national convention recently. It states that Deere will make manuals, diagnostic tools and other services available to farmers who want to repair their own equipment or hire an independent repair service.
Julie Keown-Bomar, executive director of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said it is an effort on behalf of the leadership of the farm bureau and Deere to reach their own agreement, instead of being forced by legislative leaders to do so.
“But at the same time,” she said, “it’s left to see whether or not John Deere will comply with what was signed in their memorandum agreement and actually really, truly open up the opportunity for independent shops and farmers to get the software and things they need.”
One concern of Keown-Bomar’s organization is that Deere retains a software lock on its machines. She said most farmers aren’t comfortable with that amount of control by the manufacturer.