PAXTON — A few farmers have ventured out to start the fall harvest, but for the most part, it will be a couple of weeks before combines and grain trucks start rolling in area fields.
“We saw a bit of corn coming in yesterday,” said Jeremy Glauner, merchandiser for Topflight Grain Cooperative in Monticello. “Really not much. Just a handful of guys taking off end rows.
“It’s too early to tell much. I haven’t heard very much commentary if farmers are happy or sad.”
But in rural Sidney, Roger Negangard and crew are in full harvest mode — harvesting pumpkins, that is.
“They look real good,” he said. “We’ve got the yard full. We probably have over 80 percent still out in the field. As they go out of the yard, we replace them.”
Negangard said he will open the patch to the public Saturday.
“When the beans get ready (to harvest), my son Mitch stays with the pumpkins.”
But soybean harvest is a couple of weeks off.
That’s the way Toby Brown of rural Rossville sees it, too.
Sweet corn was another story. That, of course, is finished. The Browns, who supplement their farm operation with corn, had a good year.
“I’ve spent so much time focusing on sweet corn, I lose track of everything else around me,” Brown said.
He had about 12 sweet-corn plantings, and the first six “were just fantastic. They were 80 percent above normal.”
The last six, not so much.
The culprit was a spell of hot, dry weather that hit the area. It affected not only sweet corn but also field corn and soybeans.
Still, timely rains saved the day — meaning while yields might not be as high as last year, they’re still likely to be good, according to Glauner, Negangard and Brown.
Top Flight operates 14 grain elevators in East Central Illinois.
“From our crop tour in general, we found the (corn) kernels down about 12 percent from last year’s kernel count,” Glauner said. “There’s a lot of questions.
“It’s worse than the market was expecting back on Aug. 20.”
Glauner said the tour showed evidence of tip back — where kernels do not fill the ear to the end — and some shorter-than-usual ears.
“It’s just that ear size was set in that June heat,” Glauner said, adding that “you could make up some of that ground by bigger test weight and bigger kernels.”
Soybean estimates aren’t as definite. The crop tour shows yields down about 4 percent from 2021.
“That’s a real question as well,” Glauner said. “Seed size is going to determine that.”
Negangard, who estimates harvest is at least 10 days away, said the rural Sidney area was “really dry in June and July.”
“We got a key rain like the 7th or 8th of July, which basically saved us,” he said. “August and September, we’ve had plenty of rain. I think the beans benefit more from the rain in August and September. They keep trying to make beans. The corn just has one chance to pollinate.”
Negangard believes the area will see average yields.
“It’s hard to tell,” he said, “until you make a round in the field.”
Brown said the corn fields in the rural Rossville area are “looking good.”
“Beans, on the other hand, they’re so fickle on how they’ve podded and the size of the beans. I’ve learned my lessons just to wait and see and not count my chickens before they’re hatched.”
Brown, though, said beans look “very, very good.”
“I’ve heard some early beans around me in the 70s, so I’m hopeful. The beans were early group 2 beans.”
Brown said soybean harvest is still a couple of weeks away.
“I feel like we’re going to be in October before I see anybody doing much of anything,” Brown said. “If you’re willing to face drying charges and burning some gas,” you could be out in the fields sooner. “I’m not in that position.”
Crops later than normal
Corn and soybean maturity levels in Illinois are running behind last year’s and the five-year average.
Twenty-seven percent of the corn was mature as of Sept. 18, compared with 69 percent maturity this time last year and 51 percent for the five-year average.
Only 2 percent of the corn had been harvested as of Sept. 18, down from 10 percent the same time in 2021 and 7 percent for the five-year average.
As of Sept. 18, none of the soybean crop had been harvested, compared to 1 percent in 2021 and the five-year average of 2 percent.