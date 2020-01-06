CHAMPAIGN — Hunters harvested 5,600 fewer deer in Illinois during the 2019 firearm season compared with the year before, according to new figures from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The seven-day Illinois firearm deer season concluded Dec. 8.
Some hunting opportunities remain, such as archery season, which continues through Jan. 19.
In 11 nearby counties, 3,807 deer were harvested, down from 3,914 last year.
No local counties came close to the totals seen in counties like Randolph, Adams or Jackson, which each had more than 2,000 deer harvested.
The top nearby county was Coles, with 620 deer harvested, down from 658 last year.
Here’s the full breakdown: