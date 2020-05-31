URBANA — The University of Illinois has created a new major focused on feeding the world.
Students majoring in Metropolitan Food and Environmental Systems in the UI’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences will study how to establish more sustainable local food systems as the world tries to feed a growing population.
Megan Dailey, the program’s director, said the major will give students background in science, agriculture and communication.
The college said graduates could get jobs in government, urban planning, finance, insurance, the nonprofit sector and a variety of food production and distribution sectors.
Students in the major will be able to study at the Discovery Partners Institute.