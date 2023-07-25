URBANA — Raising and showing cattle is a family business, and Connor Stutz, like many kids, got started early.
Stutz, now 12, showed cattle for the first time at 8 years old at one of the many shows his family goes to each year.
“The first couple years, we just started out kind of average,” Stutz said. “But the last couple of years, we started getting better and better.”
He’s following in his mom’s footsteps when it comes to showing, but the whole family works with cattle on their farm near Rantoul.
He brought his angus heifer, Princess, and shorthorn holstein heifer, Cookie, to this year’s Champaign County Fair to show.
They’ll be entered in both Open and Junior categories as well as the 4-H Livestock Show.
Most other shows Stutz has gone to are in the fall and winter, making it a year-round project.
Alongside keeping the cattle well-fed and healthy, Stutz said he practiced with Princess and Cookie in the pasture so that they would be used to being walked around and posed for showing.
“I really just work on them and kind of love on them,” Stutz said. “You really don’t want to work with a crazy one all year.”