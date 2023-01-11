CHAMPAIGN — In baseball, you’ve got your hot stove leagues, where fans gather and discuss the happenings of their favorite team during the winter. In farming, you’ve got your farm showcases or conferences, where farmers learn the state of the farming industry and hear the latest tips.
At Tuesday’s Farmers Showcase at the I Hotel and Conference Center, hosted by Loman-Ray Insurance Group, about 120 people heard expert comments on farming’s present and future.
Loman-Ray President Brian Loman said farmers’ comments are pretty standard at such meetings, although as times change, new concerns are raised.
“They’re always looking at the weather, looking at the farm bill, inflation, the cost of inputs — fertilizer, chemicals, fuel — cash rents,” Loman said. “We just want to put something together to help them avoid some of the pitfalls.”
Loman said farmers often get taken for granted.
“When you really listen to some of these speakers and how affordable food is in the United States, look what happened over toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Can you imagine if farmers stopped working? People would fight to the death over food.”
He said people in some countries pay up to 60 percent of their income for food. Americans pay 8 to 9 percent, although that figure differs according to income level.
Loman said it is becoming increasingly difficult for young people to get into farming. Ground costs $20,000 an acre. The cost of a new combine is $600,000 to $700,000, and some of the big tractors cost half a million dollars.
“The problem is you have to be caught up with the Joneses,” Loman said. “With these weather patterns, they’re having to farm 4,000-5,000 acres. When they have to get crops in, they’ve got to get them in.”
With farmers carrying such a heavy debt load and being under such a high level of stress, farmers are twice as likely to die of suicide than people of other occupations.
“There’s a lot of pressure on them,” Loman said. “If they can’t farm, what can they do? That’s how much it means to them. That’s what they’re born to do.”
Texas-based Dennis R. DeLaughter, a professional farm manager, investment advisor and commodity broker, who served on the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee under four presidents from Clinton to Trump, spoke about “The Law of Unintended Consequences in Ever-Changing Markets.”
Loman said farmers were especially impressed by DeLaughter’s comments on the markets; trends; Brazil, where the soybean crop is “really good;” inflation; and “the things they need to keep an eye on.”
Jon Scheets, marketing director at Crop Risk Services, spoke on “Margins: Can Crop Insurance Truly Help.”
Other speakers included Steve Maulberger, vice president of Crop Risk Services, and Shay Foul, business consultant for Ag View Solutions.
This marked the third farmers showcase hosted by Loman-Ray.
Loman said it all came about after several farmers approached him when they learned Loman-Ray managed health insurance for 40 school districts. They asked him to consider putting together a group farmer plan. The result was a 500-member group that provides health care insurance with lower premiums.