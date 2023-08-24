RANTOUL — It’s volunteers who make the biennial Half Century of Progress show go.
About 100 of the volunteers who will work at this year’s colossal show, organized by the I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club, got a free lunch at the Rantoul Youth Center on Tuesday, courtesy of Loman Ray insurance.
They dined on a catered meal prepared by ET’s Downtown Rantoul.
“They fed us good,” event co-chairman Russell Buhr said.
He estimated that, in total, more than 200 people will help with this year’s show on the grounds of the Rantoul airport. People are eager to be there.
“We had a meeting at Penfield Aug. 9,” Buhr said. “I think we had 150 at that meeting, all volunteers to help out. In the cafeteria, we didn’t hardly have enough room for everybody.”
Some volunteers have driven 100 miles each day to help the last two days. Some stay the night in tents, and many drive back and forth to home.
“They’re coming from all over to help. They want to help,” Buhr said.
Attendance seems to grow with every show.
Buhr said he doesn’t think anyone is too worried about the hot temperatures forecast.
“We’ve got a breeze, and I think that’s helping a lot,” he said.
Many are likely to wait until the weekend to attend when temps are expected to cool dramatically.
Buhr said hotels are booked solid throughout the area.
“I’d almost guess there’s some staying in Mattoon,” he said. “That happened the last time we held the show.”
LOOKING FOR COTTON TO PICK
One of the more unique farm equipment pieces this year will be a cotton picker.
The father-son combo of James and Nate MacFadden of Sharon Springs, N.Y., pulled the picker out of storage in Hangar 4 at the former Air Force base and onto the show grounds Wednesday morning.
The picker, which doesn’t have a lot of hours on it, was initially used in Texas. The MacFaddens bought it from an owner in the Midwest about five years ago.
James MacFadden owns a number of pieces of antique farm equipment, including several that he bought from owners in Europe.
SPEAKING OF HANGAR 4
The past has a huge presence at the home headquarters of the I&I club in Hangar 4.
Right there beside antique farm equipment in storage are reminders of the days the building was used as a military training site for the country’s missile system.
A 75-year-old tractor will be parked beside a missile suspension system trainer from the Cold War era.
Until the last decade, the hangar was used as a display area for the Chanute Aerospace Museum, which closed in 2015.
The I&I club has used the hangar as its home base for the farm show ever since its previous home, Hangar 2, was sold for an indoor motocross track — B52 Hangar MX.
ICE ICE, BABY
The hospitality tent operated by the I&I club promises to be a popular place the next few days — what with its ice for sale.
“There’s a huge demand for ice at the tent,” said club member Chris Karr of Seymour, in charge of the tent.
The hospitality tent is also an information center.
“We have several hundred people every year say, ‘We’ve never been here before’ and need help knowing where to go. ‘They’re astounded’ by the size of the show. ‘They’ve never seen anything like it.’”
The club also sells memorabilia and t-shirts.
MAKING WAY FOR PARKING
The past and the present were on display as the club needed 30 acres of corn picked to make way for more parking.
Never has it been more evident how farm equipment has evolved in recent decades than on Wednesday.
While a group of volunteers that included Dennis Christiansen of Manhattan, Ill., unloaded ear corn from a gravity wagon, and shelled it with a 1980 sheller before hauling it to an elevator in Royal, more-modern methods were used to dump corn into a Kinze grain wagon, which augered it into a waiting semi trailer before it headed to a Champaign area grain elevator.
Christiansen said the corn is quite wet (30 percent moisture), but the parking area, located about a mile away, was needed for the show.
WHOLE LOTTA ORANGE
While scores of Allis Chalmers D21 model tractors (the first AC tractors with more than 100 horsepower) showed up at the show site, members of the Triple A Allis Chalmers tractor club out of Effingham were cooling their heels in their neighboring tent, ready for the show to begin.
This marks the 10th anniversary year for the club, which, among other items, will be raffling off an Allis Chalmers quilt made by Julie Sloan of Toledo, Ill.
Randy Freshour of Idaville, Ind., said he has attended every Half Century show since it’s moved to Rantoul.
“It’s the biggest golf cart show in the world, and everybody else brings a tractor,” he said.
It’s also the 100th anniversary of the introduction of Farmall tractors, which eventually morphed into International Harvester and then modern-day Case IH.
To mark the occasion, one tractor from each of those 100 years will be on display at the show.