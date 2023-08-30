RANTOUL — It took something special for an Indiana couple to take their first vacation in four decades.
Retired Chicago radio broadcaster Max Armstrong said he met the couple at last week’s Half Century of Progress farm show.
The husband and wife told him, “We’re on vacation. We milk cows. This is our first vacation.”
Armstrong said he thought they meant it was their first vacation this year.
“‘No, it’s our first vacation in 40 years,’” Armstrong quoted the couple. ‘“We’ve never left the farm.’”
They got a neighbor to milk their cows while they were away at the Rantoul show.
“And they elected to come spend it with us,” said Armstrong, who called it the “most amazing story related to me.”
To many farm people the show is special, which Armstrong agreed might be the largest antique farm equipment show in the world.
Show Co-Chairman Russell Buhr said he figures close to every state in the union was represented.
The show grounds were an ant hill of activity during the four-day run, even on Thursday and Friday when hot, humid conditions made conditions uncomfortable.
Armstrong said he figured part of the heavy turnout Thursday and Friday was because many people had it on their calendars for months ahead of time, “and so many of those people traveled so far.”
“From Louisiana to Maine to North Carolina, all over to Colorado and California,” they came.
Armstrong, who spoke in the entertainment tent, said he asked how many people were there for the first time. Two-thirds of them raised their hands.
The show helps to put Rantoul on the map. Armstrong said those who attend don’t call it the Half Century show. They say, “Were you at Rantoul? Did you see what happened at Rantoul?”
On Tuesday, Buhr said attendance numbers weren’t yet available, but it seemed “bigger than ever with people and equipment.”
Attendance had been estimated at more than 100,000 people in recent shows.
One thing that impressed Buhr was the number of families — “grandmas or grandpas, three generations with kids. I thought that was pretty impressive.”
Another highlight was an appearance by the Pipes and Drums of the Chicago Police Department that played the national anthem and “Amazing Grace” prior to the start of Friday’s parade.
“I turned around and saw a lot of big, tough guys wiping their faces” after “Amazing Grace,” Armstrong said.
The corps featured two Chicago firefighters and eight Chicago police officers, two of whom had gotten off duty at 4 a.m. that day.
Farmers brought about 60 heritage tractors that had been in their family since they were bought new.
Overall, Buhr estimated the show had more than 3,000 tractors and pieces of farm equipment.
Organizers didn’t waste any time starting cleanup, which started Sunday, went into the evening and continued Monday and Tuesday.
Airport Manager Corky Vericker said he was preparing to reopen the airport to plane traffic Tuesday afternoon.
“They had great crowds,” Vericker said. “Even with the heat it was still a very good turnout. I&I (Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club) was very happy with it. That’s all that matters.”