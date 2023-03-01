GIFFORD — Gordyville USA co-owner Jody Quiram said the annual Mid America Draft Horse Sale is always a big deal, and last week’s sale was no exception.
The top-selling horse went for $110,000.
A Percheron gelding named Center Ridge Ben drew high-sale honors — not as much as last year’s world-record of $137,500 for a Belgian stallion, but the third-highest in the 28 years of the event. (A horse that sold for $120,000 topped the 2021 sale.)
“It’s a phenomenal sale,” Quiram said. “We had great crowds ... from all over the United States and Canada.”
Quiram said the sale draws buyers, sellers and people who just love horses.
“We get a lot of local people that come in and watch the ... sale and bring the kids” just so they can see the animals and experience the atmosphere. “There are several thousand people there every day. They sell out the hotels,” Quiram said, adding the sale is a “huge economic event” for the area.
Ames Percherons of Minnesota bought Center Ridge Ben, sold by Windermere Farms of Spring Mills, Pa.
There were 340 horses that changed hands, topping last year’s total of 310. The most horses sold was 392 in 2004.
According to this year’s sale catalog, the bulk of the consignments are from the Midwest states. There were, however, 10 head from Canada, 12 from Pennsylvania, eight from New Mexico and one each from Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Kansas.
Virgil Yoder of Arcola, who with his father, Vernon, stages the show, said this year’s sale averaged about $14,000 per horse — up from last year’s $13,049.
Vernon Yoder and three partners started the sale in 1996 after an annual sale held at the Indianapolis fairgrounds ended the year before.
“There was a need for another one, and these guys decided to give it a whirl,” said Virgil, who helped from Day 1 and became a partner with just his father about 10 years ago.
Virgil Yoder said many of the horses sold at the show are used for work purposes, but the majority are show horses.
This year’s top seller is “going into a hitch, going into a show,” Yoder said. “He’s going to fit right in. These guys need big black horses that look good and do their job.
“There are a lot of these shows around the country. They show pretty much year round. They compete. Most of these compete for what they called the North American Classic Series, which is held in Shipshewana, Indiana, every year.”
Champaign resident Del Dahl, a draft-horse enthusiast who attended this year’s show, said the United States has as many draft horses within its borders now as when they were the primary horsepower for farming purposes.
“Some of them are still work horses, but a majority of them are recreational horses for hitches that do weddings and things like that,” Dahl said. “There’s a big movement in the industry to have competitions. There will be a draft-horse show at the Illinois State Fair. Most of them go to the Royal Winter Fair in Canada.”
In addition to farmers using them in the past (the Amish still use them, and there were a number of Amish on hand at Gordyville last week), they also did work for beer haulers and ice haulers as well as meat-packing companies in days gone by.