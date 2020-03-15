Q: Will we have another wet spring?
A: While forecasts beyond 10 days are limited in their utility, meteorologist Andrew Pritchard told farmers Wednesday in Dewey that weather patterns suggest they could be in for another wet spring.
“I wish I had better news, but at this point the forecast remains, wet and we’re already off to a wet start,” he said at Dewey Bank’s annual farmer’s breakfast at Dewey Community Church.
“Through the end of March, the precipitation map is a departure from normal across the southern plains into the Ohio River Valley,” he said. “And we here in Champaign County are just on the northern edge of that.”
The country’s weather patterns are “very similar patterns to what we dealt with, March, April, May, even into June last year,” he said.
And Pritchard said this could continue through April.
“This is probably the default background state, and one that is on the wetter side here across the Ohio River valley,” he said.
It wasn’t all bad news.
Despite the cool weather Saturday, Pritchard said he expects warmer temperatures to stick around.
“We’re not seeing a big push of prolonged winter trying to make a return,” he said. There’s “generally a mild pattern here over central Illinois, with shots of cool air.”