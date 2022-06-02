GIFFORD — After 35 years as a family-owned and -operated auction and events center, Gordyville USA is for sale.
Champaign commercial Realtor Jon Fisher said he listed the 39.1-acre Gifford property Wednesday for $4 million — complete with a 144,000-square-foot building, another 11,000-square-foot building, more than 1,000 square feet of office space and parking for more than 500.
Established as an equine and auction showplace by the late legendary auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan, Gordyville has been operated for decades by their children and some of their children’s spouses.
“After Gordy left, he left them some big footsteps to fill,” Fisher said. “They did admirably, but I think they’re just tired.”
Jody Quiram, one of the Hannagan daughters, said Gordyville is currently owned by her; her two brothers, Jim and Ed Hannagan; her sister, Mary Hannagan; her brother-in-law, Randy Frerichs; and her sister-in-law, Hillary Hannigan.
“We’re all entering our 60s and getting close to 70, and none of our heirs are wanting to take it over,” she said. “We’re kind of looking to slow down.”
It was an emotional decision to list the property for sale, Quiram said.
Contributing to the decision was the deaths of two siblings who did a lot of the work of the business — Bud Hannagan, who died in 2015, and Patty Frerichs, who passed away in February, she said.
While the owners would like to see Gordyville continue as an auction and event center, Fisher said it also has potential for buyers who may want to use it for a manufacturing facility, warehouse or distribution center — with plenty of room to expand.
“The buildings are in excellent shape,” he said. “They put a lot of money into them.”
Home to many horse shows throughout the year, Gordyville has also hosted fundraisers such as the University of Illinois’ Coaches Vs. Cancer, rodeos, country-music concerts, livestock events, trade shows and the Gifford community Christmas craft show.
Gordyville also has a big online sales business, is continuing to book events and plans to honor all contracts through the end of the year, Quiram said.
“There’s a lot there, so we’re hoping that somebody will want to continue in what we do,” she said. “It’s vital to the community.”
A lot of couples have gotten engaged at Gordyville, and a lot of people have named their horses and dogs Gordy after her dad, Quiram said.
“We’ve had a lot of fun there,” she said.