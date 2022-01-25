GIFFORD — In December 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging and vaccines not yet available, there was little question that the Midwest Ag Expo at Gordyville USA could happen.
“Last year’s decision was easy, because a lot with the COVID pandemic was unknown at that point,” show manager Gary Manke said. “Everyone did not have education when it came to the COVID pandemic, and it was really easy to cancel the show, because we put safety first.
“Basically, we thought it was not in our best interest, or our exhibitors’ and our attendees’ best interest to try to pull off a show at that time last year.”
This year, the show will go on Wednesday and Thursday at the arena just outside Gifford.
One question remains, though. Supply shortages have not spared the agricultural industry, so simply having the equipment to put on a proper exhibit will be difficult for some companies.
“Exhibitors are having difficulty getting enough product to put on a decent display,” Manke said. “If you’re in the farm-equipment business, tractor combines and things of that sort, the equipment continues to be a challenge to get into your operation. There are backlogs on equipment.
“I talk to dealers on a daily basis, and what they have in the lot doesn’t stay there very long. If it’s staying, it’s missing parts.”
As far as mitigations, Manke said masks would be available for attendees to wear, but event staff wouldn’t be “mask police.”
“It’s something that we don’t have to do at this time,” Manke said. “And it’s up to all of our attendees to take their own safety precautions, just like our exhibitors will be doing the same.”
The show will have 170 exhibitors, down from 190 at its last show, in 2020. The decrease, Manke said, isn’t much of a concern for the show. While he doesn’t expect the 6,000 to 7,000 visitors that normally swarm the convention, he’s counting on plenty to come.
“I don’t think we’ll probably have the overabundance of attendance that we had before,” Manke said. “We’ll be busy I think, but it’s not going to be droves of people. I think we’ll have a good show. I don’t think it’ll be a busted show.”