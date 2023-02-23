Some people know what they want to do for a living at an early age. Bailey Conrady, 32, seems to be one of those people. Since she was knee high to a garden tractor, she seemed destined to be working in agriculture, and she’ll continue to do that as the new manager of the Champaign County Farm Bureau.
Tell us about yourself — your age, where you grew up, where you went to school, your town (or rural area) of residence and jobs you had before working with the Farm Bureau.
I grew up on a farm between Penfield and Armstrong and attended Armstrong schools growing up. I then went to the University of Illinois, where I graduated twice with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in animal science. My husband and I now live on my family farm outside of Armstrong with our son, JW, and our dog, Maggie. I started with Illinois Farm Bureau right out of college and was the manager of the Shelby County Farm Bureau for a year and a half before moving back to Champaign County to be the assistant manager at the Champaign County Farm Bureau in 2018. I’ve always been involved on the farm as well, and we currently raise corn, soybeans, hay and cattle.
What were your duties as assistant manager, and how will your new job be different from the assistant manager’s role?
As assistant manager, I was very focused on communications and programming. I managed the social media of the organization and our email communications. In terms of the programming aspect, I worked closely with a variety of committees to further the work of the organization. As manager, I now have the responsibility to manage both employees and our building. I also will be taking a much greater role in the governmental affairs programs of the Champaign County Farm Bureau.
Can you see yourself doing anything outside of agriculture as a profession?
At the moment, definitely not. I love working in agriculture. I love the people. I love the mission, and I truly believe that working in agriculture is my calling.
What was your reaction when you were told you had been selected for the Farm Bureau manager’s job?
It was about 98 percent excitement and 2 percent terror. It was humbling to be selected by a group of people that I deeply respect and admire to lead this organization into the future. Brad Uken left incredibly large shoes to fill, and I’m honored to be the one chosen to follow in his footsteps.
Tell us about your interests outside of agriculture: hobbies, focus, how you spend your leisure time.
Well, right now, my main hobby is entertaining a 2-year-old. I really enjoy reading, hunting and taking walks around the farm when I can get alone time though.
What qualities should a Farm Bureau manager have to do an effective job?
A Farm Bureau manager needs to be a people person with a passion for agriculture and the people who work in agriculture. They need to be willing to collaborate with any organization or person that has an interest in learning more about agriculture, and they need to have an understanding of the role agriculture plays in their community. A Farm Bureau manager needs to be reliable and responsible and willing to work long hours to move agriculture forward.
Give us your assessment of the state of agriculture today. Do you think it has a rosy future?
I certainly think there are challenges ahead for agriculture, but I think there are a lot of opportunities ahead as well. Agriculture as a whole needs to do a better job educating our consumers about where food comes from and the how and why it’s produced the way it is. The percentage of farmers in America is decreasing, and the average age of the American farmer is increasing. That means that succession planning and ensuring that family farms can remain in the family also needs to be addressed. Even with those concerns, I truly do believe that agriculture will feed the world and that the people in agriculture will continue to work to strengthen both agriculture and the communities they live in.
What are some of the major issues facing agriculture?
Other than the issues I discussed before, I think another major challenge is workforce recruitment, both for farmers and for ag retailers. Workforce shortages are impacting agriculture, and that is something that is going to take creative ideas and improvements in technology to address moving forward.
Not that you’re old, but what are some of the changes you’ve seen in farming/agriculture that you’ve seen over the years?
As I think back over my years riding in the buddy seat or on the floor of a tractor or combine, I think the most striking change is the technological leaps that have improved agricultural efficiency. GPS, variable-rate application technology and auto-steer are not things that I would have thought about with regards to agriculture when I was a little kid just riding along. It’s amazing to think about how far we’ve come in 20 years, and I’m excited to be a part of pushing agriculture forward over the next 20 years.