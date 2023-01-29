The face of the Champaign County Farm Bureau for the last 19 years, Brad Uken, is heading north behind the cheddar curtain at the end of the month for a new challenge. Uken took time from his busy schedule to chat with The News-Gazette’s Dave Hinton
about his new job, the state of agriculture today and even briefly about football.
Tell us about yourself — your age, where you grew up, where you went to school, your town of residence and jobs you had before working with the farm bureau.
I’m 48 years old and grew up right here in Champaign County. My parents live and farm in the Flatville area.
Growing up, we raised corn, soybeans and wheat and had a small farrow-to-finish hog operation. Today, Dad and Mom still live on the centennial farm that has been in my mom’s family. They have gotten rid of the hogs; Dad still farms. I help in the spring and fall with planting and harvest, and plan to continue to help even with the move to Wisconsin.
I graduated from Prairieview Grade School and Rantoul Township High School. I then attended Parkland College for two years, finally graduating from Illinois State University with a degree in agribusiness.
After graduation, I started my career with Illinois Farm Bureau. My first county I served as manager was in Stark County, which is in north-central Illinois. I served there for two years and met my wife, Christine. Following that, I transitioned to the Bureau County Farm Bureau, serving as their manager for four years. Then in 2003, I became manager of the Champaign County Farm Bureau, where I’ve served for the last 19-plus years.
My wife and I have three children. Nicholas is a junior at Southern Illinois-Carbondale, majoring in criminal justice and minoring in accounting. He is a member of the Illinois National Guard and Army ROTC. Tyler is a freshman at the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He is majoring in business administration and playing football for the Cougars. Jill, our youngest, is a senior at Mahomet-Seymour High School. She’ll attend Parkland College next fall and major in diesel technology, with a plan to be a mechanic for an equipment dealership in the future.
When is your last day on the job?
My last day in the office will be Friday, January 27th. I start my new position as the chief administrative officer for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation on February 1st.
Tell us about your new job, what your responsibilities will be and why you decided to take the position.
I will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and its subsidiaries. The organization is separated into four departments: public relations, operations, member relations and governmental relations. These four departments and their respective executive directors are part of the leadership team that I oversee.
You won’t become a Packers fan, will you?
I am a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, so probably not.
What are some of the other roles you’ve played while serving as manager of the Champaign County Farm Bureau?
I have had a lot of opportunities to be part of community projects, efforts and organizations. I was recently chair of the Champaign County Broadband Task Force. I served on the board of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois. I am currently a trustee for Parkland College. I’m a Rotarian. I have served on the Regional Watershed Planning Committee, serving as its chair. I have served on church council and been on the pastoral call committee. I was twice a member of the judicial screening committee. I was a member of the Champaign County Design and Conservation Foundation. I know I’m leaving many efforts out, but I’ve been so fortunate to meet and work with a lot of great people within these groups and organizations. It’s been a lot of fun!
What qualities should a farm bureau manager have to do an effective job?
I feel a farm bureau manager should have several key qualities that really aren’t all that different than other careers. One is listen. It’s so important to hear what the members and leadership of the organization need and want. Secondly, a manager has to be able to juggle a number of programs/activities that are going on at the same time. Next is work with members and community leaders from both sides of an issue, finding common ground. Finally, you have to be able to communicate. It’s important to be able to talk about the ag industry with members and consumers.
Give us your assessment of the state of agriculture today. Do you think it has a rosy future?
I’m always optimistic about the future of agriculture. Farmers will meet the demand of a growing world population. We will grow what consumers want. If that’s more meat for developing countries, we’ll meet that demand. If that’s more grain to feed livestock, we’ll meet that challenge. If the markets demand more fuel, we’ll grow more soybeans and corn for fuel for our cars and trucks, and use the by-products for other uses — all the while striving to do better in protecting and preserving the environment.
What are some of the major issues facing agriculture?
Four challenges come to mind:
1. High input costs and commodity prices. I’ll link those together. Right now, we have seen several years of profitable commodity prices but rising input costs. If we would see commodity prices dip and input prices continue up, farm income will fall. Keep in mind so many factors influence these two issues, most outside the control of farmers, such as trade agreements or lack of them, a war in Ukraine and many more.
2. The next Farm Bill. The current Farm Bill, which is the single biggest piece of legislation that affects agriculture, expires later this year. Getting that negotiated and passed will be a large task.
3. Working with and discussing the agriculture industry with consumers. We need to listen to consumers and gain an understanding of what they want to know about our industry while not being afraid to share our story of the richness of agriculture.
4. The aging of farmers and passing the farm onto the next generation.
What are some of the changes you’ve seen in farming/agriculture in the time you have served as farm bureau manager?
The use of technology in agriculture has just skyrocketed. There is just as much or more technology in combine and tractor cabs today than what you have in your personal vehicle. Just like your car, when something is wrong, service technicians plug it into a computer. Tractors and combines are diagnosed for issues the exact same way. We need more young adults to get into precision ag and diesel technology as agriculture continues to computerize. Driverless tractors are not that far down the road!
Other comments
I have thoroughly enjoyed working with farmers, landowners and agribusiness leaders, as manager of the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Additionally, the numerous community leaders I have gotten to know and work with has been phenomenal and a real joy. Thank you, Champaign County, for wonderful memories and countless friendships! It has been my privilege and honor to serve as your manager of the Champaign County Farm Bureau!