ARTHUR — Nostalgia is a big deal in farming. Witness the Historic Farm Days held every year in Penfield (when there’s not a pandemic) and the Half Century of Progress farm show held every other year in Rantoul.
There seems to be no shortage of people who have farmed or at least grown up on a farm interested in reliving the past. Jim Fleming of Arthur is one of them, and almost every year since 2010, he’s helped to organize the Amish Country Tractor Cruise.
“I play farm,” said Fleming, whose day job is with Agri-Search in Arthur, an ag-employee recruiting firm. “I have antique machinery and participate in the Half Century of Progress in Rantoul, and we do a show at the Illinois Amish Center I’m actively involved with.”
Fleming’s title for Saturday as the event resumes: cruise director. But he won’t be scheduling entertainment, socializing and meals on the Caribbean.
He’ll be overseeing close to 120 tractors — from Olivers to Minneapolis Molines to John Deeres — and families along the 36-mile trip Saturday in the Arthur area.
This will be the first Arthur-based tractor cruise since 2018. The event was called off two years ago by inclement weather, and COVID-19 canceled it in 2020. The Arthur cruise is scheduled each year during Father’s Day weekend.
“We want to encourage family participation, time with fathers,” Fleming said. “Many families will plan activities around the weekend.”
One father-sons-grandson combination will be the Kuhns family. Jerry Kuhns, 95, who still works a delivery job five days a week; his sons, Willis and Ervin; and Willis’ son, J.D., will be participating.
Jerry Kuhns, who started farming on his own in 1949 and retired in 1997, said he plans to drive a 3020 John Deere diesel utility tractor.
Fleming said he has seen many multi-generational photos being taken around a grandpa’s old tractor.
“We’ve had five generations at a time,” he said.
Registration for the cruise starts at 6 a.m. at Yoder’s Kitchen, and the place will be packed with farmers, farmer wannabes and family. The cruise kicks off at 8:30. There will be a rest stop at 10 a.m. at Wind Swept Farms, west of Arthur.
“Most people can sit in the seat about 90 minutes before they need a break,” Fleming said.
Heritage Family Farms northeast of Arthur will host lunch, where Fleming is expecting about 250 people. They will disembark back in Arthur about 2:30 p.m.
“The families and the camaraderie” make such events attractive, Fleming said. “If the tractors could talk, they all have a story to tell.”
Fleming owns several Oliver tractors — he drives a different one for each Arthur cruise — and he figures this year, he’ll ride the Oliver 88 his grandfather bought new in 1949.
Besides home state participants, people from Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia have also signed up for the event.
Fleming tries to map out a new route annually and hit a different town each year. Route-making isn’t as easy as it sounds. After coming up with the circuit, he contacts the Illinois Department of Transportation’s District 5 office in Paris. Following approval, it is sent to people in the various jurisdictions who will be affected, including village officials and township road commissioners.
“If (road commissioners) don’t want you traveling on a certain road, they’ll tell you,” Fleming said.
Money raised from the cruise goes to a worthy cause — scholarships for agriculture students at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School.