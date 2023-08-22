SPRINGFIELD — “Happy tears” is how Maddox Reedy of rural Tuscola described his reaction when his shorthorn steer won Grand Champion Land of Lincoln in the junior livestock division at the Illinois State Fair.
It was the third year showing cattle at the state fair for the 11-year-old.
He previously finished as division winner. He also showed the reserve grand champion heifer in the junior division and grand champion shorthorn heifer in the open division.
Each breed champion steer (10 total) competes in the Coliseum at the state fair for the title of grand champion.
Maddox, who lives with his parents in rural Tuscola, is a member of the Atwood-Hammond Junior High Prairie Dogs 4-H Club.
He said he became attached to his steer, Maverick, and selling him was a bittersweet experience. Evelyn Brandt Thomas of Springfield bought the steer for $40,000 in the livestock auction.
“It’s real tough to sell a steer because I’ve been working with him all summer,” he said. “The bond just forms and keeps on forming.”
Maddox said the state fair was an enjoyable experience — not just for his time at the livestock show.
“I’ve had a whole bunch of fun with my friends,” he said. “I had friends come and watch, and I made some friends at the Illinois State Fair.”