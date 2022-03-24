CHAMPAIGN — Students at Parkland College’s Midwest Center for Precision Agriculture don’t have to worry about being needed.
“Our current students, whether freshmen or those about to graduate or incoming students in high school, we could probably put every one we have in two or three jobs,” said Charlie Mitsdarfer, who is set to take the reins as Agriculture/Horticulture Program director this summer.
He said the program gets frequent interest from employers.
“A week doesn’t go by we don’t get contacted by somebody,” he said. “Most of them are within” the Champaign community college’s district. “But also in state and regionally. It’s hard to find folks who have some of these real hands-on skills (that) can jump right in and make contributions.”
Parkland ranks second in the nation among community colleges for precision agriculture, according to PrecisionAg.com. It is the only community college in Illinois that offers precision-ag courses. Some colleges offer select courses in that realm but don’t have an entire curriculum centered around precision agriculture.
The program has drawn students from all parts of the state as well as Iowa.
The two-year Advanced Applicator Technician degree program that teaches students how to apply farm chemicals and fertilizers using the latest technology is the first program of its kind in the country. Mitsdarfer said it allows graduates to “hit the ground running and have the management, agronomy, operations and sales training to move up in more supervisory roles down the road.”
Students in the program have the added benefit of not having to pay for tuition, which is paid for by sponsor companies that employ the student through internships throughout the program then hire them full time upon graduation.
Precision agriculture, as the name implies, is more focused on technology than traditional agriculture — to incorporate management decisions precisely within the field as opposed to blanket application of fertilizer, for example.
“We’re able to manage that field on a very fine-tuned basis, on a zone-by-zone basis, and harvest the full potential that field has to offer,” Mitsdarfer said.
It allows the farmer to maximize the use of inputs and return on investment.
Not only does precision ag allow opportunities for improved farming practices, the basic technology behind it all can also be easier on the farmer.
“You have so much more time to pay attention to what’s going on (in the tractor or combine) with guidance and auto-steer,” he said. “At the end of the day, you’re so much less tired. It’s so much easier to operate the machinery. The fatigue is a lot less. It makes folks more efficient on a basic level.”
More than 100 full-time students are enrolled in Parkland’s ag and horticulture programs. The ag programs include ag business, precision ag and the horticulture and advanced applicator technician programs.
“Most of our students full time are pursuing a two-year or transfer degree,” Mitsdarfer said.
There is a great deal of interest in earning certificates for the use of drones for ag work. That program involves a license class, flying class and data-management class.
“That makes them pretty marketable,” Mitsdarfer said. “There’s a lot of good-paying jobs out there in that. There is also the Institute of Aviation at Parkland that encompasses part of that.
“A lot of our folks go back to the farm, and a lot grab jobs in industry as well,” he said. “It prepares them for both. Crop scouting is one (focus), aerial monitoring, data gathering, whether ag or surveying, construction, land-use planning.
“No pun intended, the sky’s the limit.”
Amanda Briggs, an instructor in unmanned aircraft systems at Parkland, said drones have been more extensively used than airplanes in recent years.
“With drones, if you want the data, it’s easier to get and quicker,” she said. “Drones are a tool that are helping to make (farmers’) jobs easier.”
Starting in the fall, Parkland is offering courses in precision agriculture and drones to high school students.
The ag and horticulture programs will combine this year with the college’s diesel-power equipment program. Gordie Hedrick will serve as department head for the consolidated program.