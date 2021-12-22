CHAMPAIGN — High school students who want to get a leg up on college studies or a career in agriculture have another option at Parkland College.
The new precision-agriculture fundamentals certificate has been approved by the college’s board of trustees.
The six-credit-hour certificate in the Early College and Career Academy will prepare high school seniors for internships or entry-level employment in precision agriculture. It will also allow students to stack those credentials with other Parkland agriculture credentials such as the precision-agriculture certificate or associate degree.
Derrick Baker, Parkland’s dean of career and technical education, said the program will prepare participating high school seniors to work toward a commercial drone license and the precision-ag fundamentals certificate.
“The latter is to prepare them out of high school and that summer do an internship with a business that needs precision-ag employees; the precision-ag fundamentals certificate will prepare students for employment,” he said. “They can get started right then on a job in that field.”
He said he would anticipate that many who earn the certificate would continue at Parkland toward a two-year degree.
Baker said precision agriculture is an area of high demand for jobs.
“There are good jobs, and there are employers who are looking for a pipeline of professionals trained” in that field, Baker said. “This is great for students interested in technology, whether or not they’ve even thought about agriculture before. They will quickly find there is a place for them there.”
The class will be limited to 20 students.
The classes will be new to high school students in the Early College and Career Academy. They were already offered to Parkland students.
The college currently offers an associate degree in applied science in precision agriculture as well as a precision-ag technology certificate.
“Those are popular programs with the students,” Baker said.
Baker said Parkland was ranked the No. 2 community college in the nation for precision agriculture by PrecisionAg.com.
The new program is funded by a National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education grant.
It is the college’s third precision-ag-related grant from the foundation. It also has one for its advanced applicator technician program.