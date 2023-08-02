Get headlines sent to your inbox by clicking here
TUSCOLA — Animal-rights organization PETA is asking Douglas County authorities to investigate a Tuscola-area dog breeder after a recent federal inspection report cited animal neglect.
A June 13 inspection of the breeding operation of Raymond Hostetler at 425 E. County Road 675 N, Tuscola, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found five female dogs with matted hair and five male and female dogs with overgrown nails, according to the report.
“The mats are down to the skin and numerous in quantity on each dog,” the report states. "While there is no skin damage, the mats’ closeness to the skin cause a tightness/pulling that can cause discomfort to the regulated animal.”
One other dog, a male poodle, was partially shaved on his back several weeks prior, but “there are remaining mats on the back of the thighs/back end of the dog that had not been removed,” the report stated.
The USDA also reported five male and female dogs on the premises had nails about 1 to 1.5 inches long that hadn’t been trimmed in several weeks.
“Each of these dogs had long nails that caused their toes to twist to the side or not lie in a normal position when standing on a flat surface,” the report said.
Hostetler could not be reached by The News-Gazette, but Jonathan Lawler, spokesman for Illinois Husbandry and Animal Welfare Association, said PETA is targeting Hostetler and his Timber Acres Kennels because Hostetler is Amish.
Lawler said Hostetler is a member of the association, considers himself a professional breeder and deals only with brokers.
“The report you’re referencing has to do with long toenails and matted hair,” Lawler said. “His dogs are socialized. His dogs are seen by a vet constantly. He has just not kept up on the grooming standards.”
The corrections the USDA inspector asked Hostetler to make were taken care of immediately, Lawler said.
While a 2021 Illinois state law banned the commercial sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores, Daniel Paden, vice president of evidence analysis at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said puppy mills get around the law by selling animals online or out of state.
Hostetler had 39 adult dogs and 23 puppies on hand at the time of the June 13 inspection, according to the report.
PETA brings inspection reports with violations to the attention of area law enforcement because the USDA doesn’t remove animals from harm's way or penalize violators, Paden said.
“They call their licensees customers, and they see their role as trying to bring animal breeders into compliance with federal law, and they’re exceedingly patient, to put it mildly,” he said.
In this case, PETA said it's seeking charges under state law, because the violations don’t carry any federal civil or criminal penalties.
Douglas County State’s Attorney Robert Kosic said on Tuesday, he received an emailed letter from PETA with the USDA inspection report attached, and he referred it to the county sheriff’s office to investigate.
“It’s being investigated right away, and we’ll see what develops,” he said.