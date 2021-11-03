DANVILLE — Animal-rights activists plan to use a billboard message to memorialize the dozens of pigs killed recently in a semitrailer fire on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.
According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the Oct. 26 incident about 3 miles west of Oakwood was among more than 60 so far this year that involved trucks carrying animals used for food.
The Oct. 26 fire killed 38 pigs, while 115 others survived and were loaded onto another trailer.
“Pigs died in terror and agony as flames engulfed this truck, and the survivors were loaded onto another trailer and presumably hauled off to slaughter,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA’s memorial will encourage anyone disturbed by the thought of animals suffering on the roadside or under the slaughterhouse knife to go vegan.”
Marley Delgado, a Colorado-based PETA campaign coordinator, said the billboard will be along I-74 near somewhere between Champaign and Danville, and will likely be up in a couple of weeks.
PETA, which has a motto that states, in part, “animals are not ours to eat,” typically puts up billboards such as the one planned for Vermilion County in communities where animal deaths have occurred, Delgado said.
“We want to remind people that those accidents only happen because we eat animals and they have to be transported,” she said.
PETA urges people to see animals for “who they are and not meat,” Delgado said.
Animals have the capacity to feel pain just as people do, she said.
“In today’s meat industry, workers squeeze mother pigs into narrow metal stalls barely larger than their bodies and keep them almost constantly pregnant or nursing, chop pigs’ tails off, cut their teeth with pliers and castrate the males, all without any pain relief, and hang pigs upside down and bleed them to death,” the organization said in a statement about plans to memorialize the pigs killed in the I-74 fire.
Each person who goes vegan saves the lives of about 200 animals a year, according to PETA.
The organization is in the process of rolling out billboards geared to the suffering and deaths of turkeys in advance of Thanksgiving, Delgado said.
“Every year, 46 million turkeys suffer a horrific life and die in a slaughterhouse,” she said.