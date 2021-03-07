PIATT COUNTY — It is not unusual for Piatt County to hold bragging rights when it comes to soybean yields.
But last year, it wasn’t even particularly close.
Figures released by the United States Department of Agriculture show Piatt County averaged 70.5 bushels per acre in soybean fields last fall, tops in the state. The next closest was Logan County.
Topflight Grain Cooperative general manager Derrick Bruhn said the figures were about what he expected, noting that while a wet spring hurt corn yields a bit, the growing season was nearly ideal for later-maturing soybeans.
“When I looked at the bean yields last fall, talking with producers and looking at production records, it did appear that 70 was a common yield for this area, and in other counties that we touch, it was not that uncommon either,” Bruhn said.
Topflight has facilities in Piatt, Logan, Champaign and Macon counties.
Champaign County farmers averaged 65 bushels per acre, and Macon 65.1.
Preliminary research conducted by Topflight mechandiser Jeremy Glauner places Piatt as the No. 3 soybean county in the nation when it comes to average yields, behind Meade County, Kansas (72.3 bpa), and Phelps County, Nebraska (71.3). Glauner said many farms in the top two counties use irrigation.
Piatt County’s corn harvest was not too shabby either, with its average of 211.7 logging it fourth behind Menard (216.3), Peoria (214.7) and Stark (212.4) counties.
Bruhn said while many farmers in Piatt County averaged better than 220 bushels per acre, there were wet spots due to excessive rain, most notably in the southern end of the county.
If weather permits, Bruhn sees farmers hitting the fields earlier this fall to take advantage of good prices on old crop corn, which is in demand from importers in China.
“They are aggressively seeking old crop, and that will encourage the producer to plant a little earlier, just to take advantage of any premiums that are there,” Bruhn said.